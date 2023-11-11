Sat. Nov 11th, 2023

    Workers Say Murder Suspect Samuel Haskell Hired Them to Dump Body Parts

    Workers Say Murder Suspect Samuel Haskell Hired Them to Dump Body Parts

    Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Samuel Basshinger/TikTok

    The son of an ex-Hollywood agent—charged with a woman’s murder after her dismembered torso was found in a dumpster Wednesday—apparently hired a group of workers to haul her body parts in trash bags from his Los Angeles area home.

    “I started seeing body parts, a belly button,” one of the day laborers told NBC Los Angeles. “I was astonished. Of course, I felt bad. We had been tricked.”

    The workers told the local TV station that the alleged killer, 35-year-old Samuel Haskell Jr., paid them $500 to remove three large trash bags from his house in Tarzana—where police say Haskell lived with his wife, Mei, who is believed to be his victim, and her parents, Gaoshan Li, 72, and YanXiang Wang, 64, who are also missing.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

