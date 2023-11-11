The 8 most hilarious ideas for Minnesota’s new state flag

As a star shines, a creature opens its jaws to eat something.

State Emblems Redesign Commission.

Minnesota is taking submissions for a new state flag.The state has received more than 2,600 proposals.Some of them are hilarious.

Ladies and gentlemen, state flag submissions are upon us.

The great state of Minnesota is seeking a new flag, and the State Emblems Redesign Commission has published a litany of public submissions.

There were more than 2,600 of them, according to the Minnesota Reformer.

Here are some of the funniest ones.

The wolf and the loon. This submission shows a wolf and a loon crossing a flag scattered with stars. State Emblems Redesign Commission A common loon, Minnesota’s state bird, flies across the flag in this submission. Meanwhile, a lone wolf howls at the stars. Memelords galore. This submission shows George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, along with a bald eagle and a hockey stick. State Emblems Redesign Commission. In this submission, a collage of figures cluster in front of a scenic backdrop of a dock on a lake. Presidents George Washington and Abraham Lincoln — neither of whom were born in Minnesota — are pictured, along with a bald eagle and a hockey stick. A fish, likely the state’s walleye, is also in the collage. A very good boy. This submission shows a dog in a field. State Emblems Redesign Commission. One submission was just a very good boy. The dog, possibly a labrador, stood happily in an open field. State themes. This submission appears to be a child’s depiction of a loon and a fish with an outline of the state in the background. State Emblems Redesign Commission. Many of the submissions featured common state themes, such as the loon and the walleye. This submission also showed a star for the capital city of Saint Paul. Lakes on lakes on lakes. Another submission, hopefully made by a child, shows a lake and a star. State Emblems Redesign Commission. The submissions also played on Minnesota’s nicknames, such as the

“Land of 10,000 Lakes.” Graphic design is my passion. This flag shows four snowflakes surrounding an emblem that reads ‘COLD LIKE MINNESOTA’. State Emblems Redesign Commission. Someone here has a passion for graphic design, that’s for sure. In this basic design, four snowflakes surround a green diamond. A loon in the night. A loon looks up at a star from the water in this flag. State Emblems Redesign Commission. In a more refined graphic, a loon stares up at the night sky. Since the state is known as the “North Star State,” a large star hangs in the sky. A touch of terror. As a star shines, a creature opens its jaws to eat something. State Emblems Redesign Commission. In this fan favorite, a sharp-toothed yellow creature opens its jaws to eat something — perhaps a mushroom? Meanwhile, a carefully-drawn star shines in the background.

