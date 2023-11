Andy Lyons

A former NFL player, who in 2012 survived a near-fatal injury during his collegiate career at the University of Houston, died in a car wreck early Saturday morning.

D.J. Hayden, 33, was among six people killed when a car ran a red light in downtown Houston. The Houston Chronicle reports that three of Hayden’s former college teammates, including Ralph Oragwu and Zach McMillan, also died in the crash.

A fourth ex-Cougars player has yet to be identified, the Chronicle reported.

