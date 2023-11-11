Bhad Bhabie reveals how much she REALLY earns on OnlyFans by sharing screenshot of her 2021 profits – and the figure might surprise you

<!–

She became famous – or infamous – through a Dr. Phil clip in which she said the immediately memorable line, “Cash (sic) me outside, how about that?”

But Bhad Bhabie has since become a successful rap artist and, more recently, a millionaire thanks to her highly lucrative OnlyFans subscription account.

And on Thursday, she gave her fans a behind-the-scenes look at how much she would make each month.

The rapper posted a screenshot to her Instagram Stories that appeared to show a list of her earnings for each month of 2021, from when she first signed up for the service.

The 20-year-old hitmaker (born Danielle Bregoli) previously said she made a whopping $1 million in just her first six hours on the platform, which is home to many adult content creators, although there is also plenty of non-explicit subscription accounts are also on the site.

Last year she said her earnings had remained in the stratosphere and claimed she was worth $50 million thanks to OnlyFans.

The screenshot was posted to her Instagram Stories on Thursday and listed her earnings in reverse chronological order.

Her most lucrative month was undoubtedly April 2021, when she launched the site.

The screenshot, which shows the layout of OnlyFans’ mobile site, showed that she had earned $18,148,436.44 in her first month on the platform.

After that first month, there seemed to be a huge drop, and by May 2021 she was only making about a third as much, with an apparent amount of $6,878,249.13.

Her earnings continued to steadily decline for every visible month of 2021, with November 2021 being the most recent visible month.

After earning more than $1 million a month in September and October, she earned more than $833,000 in November.

Although it was a significant drop from her starting earnings, it was still a huge amount of money to be made in just one month.

While she hasn’t revealed how much she made per month in 2022 or 2023, she could still be making millions per year while making even less than she did in November 2021.

Bhad Bhabie has already proven she has several million dollars behind her after purchasing a seven-bedroom mansion in Florida in March 2022 for an impressive $6.1 million.

Notably, she paid the entire amount in cash, indicating that she had significant reserves at the time.

Bregoli’s fame has since led to other revenue streams, including a $1 million deal to back makeup brand Copy Cat Beauty.

She currently charges $23.99 for a one-month subscription to her OnlyFans page, but she raised concerns about some subscribers rushing to sign up soon after she turned 18.

During a performance op Barstool Sports’ Sundae Conversationasked host Caleb Pressley if she thought people who subscribed “right away” “should be in jail.”

“Yes,” she replied.