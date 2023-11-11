House Speaker Mike Johnson reveals new GOP plan to prevent government shutdown before Friday deadline

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines
US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson on Saturday announced a two-step temporary funding measure aimed at averting a partial government shutdown in a week.
The measure would provide funding for some parts of the federal government through mid-January and for other agencies through February. It is unlikely to gain support from Democrats or the White House.
The Republican-controlled House of Representatives and the Democratic-led Senate have until Friday to enact temporary funding legislation, commonly known as a continuing resolution, to keep federal agencies open after current funding expires.
Story in development, more to come.
