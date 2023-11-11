Sat. Nov 11th, 2023

    House Speaker Mike Johnson reveals new GOP plan to prevent government shutdown before Friday deadline

    House Speaker Mike Johnson reveals new GOP plan to prevent government shutdown before Friday deadline

    By Keith Griffith for Dailymail.com and Wires

    Published: 3:41 PM EST, November 11, 2023 | Updated: 3:41 PM EST, November 11, 2023

    US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson on Saturday announced a two-step temporary funding measure aimed at averting a partial government shutdown in a week.

    The measure would provide funding for some parts of the federal government through mid-January and for other agencies through February. It is unlikely to gain support from Democrats or the White House.

    The Republican-controlled House of Representatives and the Democratic-led Senate have until Friday to enact temporary funding legislation, commonly known as a continuing resolution, to keep federal agencies open after current funding expires.

    Story in development, more to come.

