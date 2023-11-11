Michigan’s stand-in head coach Sherrone Moore sobs on live TV and pays tribute to banned boss Jim Harbaugh: ‘I f***ing love you man… love the s*** out of you!’

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Michigan acting head coach Sherrone Moore broke down in tears during an emotional post-game interview on live TV following the Wolverines’ win at Penn State.

The Big Ten Conference banned coach Jim Harbaugh of coaching Michigan’s three remaining regular-season games on Friday — including the Penn State game — as punishment for a plan to steal characters.

Harbaugh tried to get a restraining order against the Big Ten and its commissioner Tony Petitti so he could be sidelined, but his hearing was postponed until November 17.

The Wolverines still managed to win without their coach and Moore couldn’t hide his emotions after leading Michigan to an exciting win.

Gulping, Moore said, “I want to thank the Lord. I want to thank Coach Harbaugh.

Michigan acting head coach Sherrone Moore cried in an emotional postgame interview

WARNING: CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE

“I fucking love you man. I love you husband. This is for you, for this university, the president, our AD.

“We have the best players, the best university, the best alumni in the country. I love you. These damn boys right here. These guys did it. I love you.’

More to follow.