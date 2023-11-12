Trump Asks Judge for Live TV Coverage of Election Interference Trial

Reuters

Former President Donald Trump wants his 2020 election interference trial in Washington to be televised, his lawyers say in a new legal filing.

While rules in federal court forbid the broadcasting of criminal and civil proceedings, a coalition of news companies including the Associated Press, ABC News, and Washington Post, have asked to record Trump’s criminal trial scheduled for March 4. (The Republican 2024 frontrunner faces three other criminal cases in New York, Florida, and Georgia.)

“Since the founding of our Nation,” the group of media outlets said in an October application for audiovisual access filed in court, “we have never had a criminal case where securing the public’s confidence will be more important than with United States v. Donald J. Trump.”

