I’m A Celebrity chaos ‘as thunderstorm hits the jungle’ after Nigel Farage appeared to confirm his appearance at Heathrow airport

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A heavy thunderstorm is said to have caused the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! jungle just days before the new series begins.

Nigel Farage was spotted at Heathrow airport on Saturday on his way to Australia, which seemed to confirm his appearance on the show.

Unexpected weather in New South Wales left workers desperate to get the construction site ready, Nigel, 59, and the other celebrities.

According to The sunconstruction had no choice but to stop at some points, as heavy rain and strong winds made this impossible.

The storm couldn’t have come at a worse time as there’s still so much to do before I’m A Celeb… returns to our screens on Sunday 19 October.

Bad weather: Nigel Farage was spotted at the airport on Saturday ahead of I’m A Celebrity… but chaos has ensued in the Australian camp following a massive thunderstorm

Crisis: Unexpected weather in New South Wales left workers desperate to get the construction site ready Nigel, 59, and the other celebrities

Workers still need to set up the new pilot areas, which include an Aztec temple and an outdoor pool with six sunken cages.

The Bureau of Meteorology was forced to issue a warning for Murwillumbah, the New South Wales town where the ITV camp is located.

A source said: ‘Every minute counts at this stage of production, so even an hour stolen from the schedule is frustrating.

“The rain and wind have been strong, certainly not what people imagine for the Gold Coast.”

Speaking about the weather, a show source said: ‘The production team are the best in the business and are used to working in all weather conditions.

‘There are contingencies for all weather scenarios. Fortunately, the weather forecast looks dry and warm for the arrival of the celebrities.’

This bad weather is reminiscent of last year when the bosses had no choice but to close the camp for a whole day.

Nigel was the first camper he saw leaving the country, and he wore a pink jacket with a red poppy on Remembrance Day.

Bad habit: Like Nigel, Chris Moyles, who appeared on I’m A Celebrity in 2022, is also a heavy smoker who caused problems due to I’m A Celeb’s smoking ban…

The politician took a long drag on a cigarette, prior to his flight, which will last most of the day.

Nigel’s smoking habit almost saw him pull out of the show, when ITV bosses told him smoking was not allowed in the camp.

ITV bosses are said to be in crisis talks with Nigel’s team after he raised concerns about the show’s cigarette ban.

In an effort to keep Nigel interested, producers reportedly considered changing this line for him, the same conversation they had with Chris Moyles on last year’s series.

An ITV spokesperson told Express.co.uk in 2018: ‘Celebrities who smoke are allowed to smoke in the camp.

“They have to smoke at the campfire and then extinguish the stumps in the fire.”

Whether this is still the case is yet to be confirmed, but it is understood the bosses and Nigel have struck a deal.

They will be eager to keep Nigel happy as they anticipate an argument between him and another campmate.

The campmate in question wrote several disparaging tweets about Nigel, calling him ‘irrelevant and useless’.