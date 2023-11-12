EXCLUSIVE: From home-cooked airplane meals to wrapping entire outfits in plastic: Martha Stewart reveals her top travel must-haves… as she rents out her beloved farmhouse to fans

<!–

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to travel the world as a lifestyle guru?

Martha Stewart, America’s favorite housewife, has lifted the lid on her travel must-haves in her latest collaboration with a digital travel site. reservation.com.

Thanks to her jet-setting lifestyle, the 82-year-old is no stranger to the perils of international flights and chooses to bring her own home-cooked meals rather than accept plane meals.

“I have to bring my own food on the plane so I can have a fresh, delicious snack or meal,” she said.

“Sometimes I bring a salad, a sandwich or even hard-boiled eggs from one of my chickens. »

Martha Stewart, 83, America’s favorite housewife (pictured) has lifted the lid on her travel must-haves in her latest collaboration with digital travel site booking.com

Martha said she also pre-selects her vacation outfits before she even gets on the plane.

“To save time when traveling, I like to choose my outfits and pack them each on their hanger, then wrap them in plastic,” explains the media mogul.

“This way I can hang them up and they will be wrinkle-free when I get to my destination. That’s why I like to stay in homes that have large closets and drawers so I can stay organized while I travel.”

The best-selling author never travels without her iPad because she loves “staying connected, checking email, and catching up on her favorite shows.”

Martha has teamed up with booking.com to offer two fans the opportunity to book a stay at her very own Thanksgiving-inspired farmhouse in Bedford, New York.

The experience will feature an itinerary curated by Martha to include some of her favorite fall activities, including brunch with Martha herself and a private table setting demonstration by celebrity designer Kevin Sharkey.

Martha has teamed up with booking.com to offer two fans the chance to book a stay at her very own Thanksgiving-inspired farmhouse in Bedford, New York (pictured)

Guests will also enjoy a tour of the grounds, including Martha’s famous chicken coop, gardens and stables.

“As someone who loves to host, I am excited to share my personal advice and wisdom gained from many years of hosting family, friends and now Booking.com reservations at my home,” a- she declared.

Reservations open on November 16 for a stay taking place between November 18 and 19.

