Jason Derulo, Flo Rida and Kelly Rowland leave the crowd screaming for more as they perform at Fridayz Live in Perth

Jason Derulo, Flo Rida and Kelly Rowland are currently in Australia as part of the all-star Fridayz Live Tour.

And on Saturday, Derulo, 34, looked to be in perfect form as he took to the stage at the RAC Arena in Perth.

The Talk Dirty hitmaker looked every bit the pop star in a stylish outfit consisting of an unbuttoned black jacket which he teamed with stonewash jeans.

He completed his outfit with $2,000 Philipp Plein sneakers and couldn’t wipe the smile off his face as he kicked up a storm on stage with a host of scantily clad backup dancers.

The Voice coach oozed confidence and style as he performed both old and new hits to an adoring audience, wowing them with his smooth moves.

Jason Derulo (pictured), Flo Rida and Kelly Rowland are currently in Australia as part of the all-star Fridayz Live Tour

Meanwhile, Flo Rida, 43, cut a dashing figure in an unbuttoned leather jacket which he teamed with a T-shirt with his name and black denim cut-offs.

Wearing stylish purple sunglasses and a star necklace, the Right Round hitmaker looked excited as he sang up a storm.

Elsewhere, DJ Havana Brown, 38, had heads turning as she stepped out in a revealing racy red leather top that barely hid her modesty.

The Australian stunner paired it with matching trousers and she let her raven hair hang in loose waves around her shoulders.

Kelly Rowland, 42, sent temperatures soaring as she showed up in a revealing denim outfit consisting of a barely-there top and matching jeans.

The stunner’s hair was styled in fresh waves and she couldn’t wipe the smile off her face as she performed both solo and Destiny’s Child hits.

His head was shaved and he seemed to be having the time of his life as he got his body moving on stage and had the crowd screaming for more.

DJ Havana Brown (pictured), 38, stepped out in a revealing racy red leather top that barely hid her modesty

Nineties R’n’B group Boyz II Men looked elegant and sophisticated as they performed in matching all-white get-ups consisting of a sleek blazer, crisp shirt and fitted trousers.

Nathan Morris, Shawn Stockman and Wanya Morris showed the crowd that they still had the It factor thirty years later and effortlessly wowed them as they sang their smooth hits.

The concert was hosted by rapper Fatman Scoop, 52, and other stars performing that night included Travie McCoy, JoJo, Naughty by Nature and 112.

Nineties R’n’B group Boyz II Men looked elegant and sophisticated as they performed in matching all-white get-ups consisting of a sleek blazer, crisp shirt and tailored trousers

Nathan Morris, Shawn Stockman and Wanya Morris (pictured) showed the crowd that they still had the It factor thirty years later and effortlessly wowed them as they belted out their smooth hits