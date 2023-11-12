Dover Athletic defender Peter Ojemen, 22, suffers a serious head injury and is rushed to hospital during National League South clash with Yeovil Town

The meeting between Dover Athletic and Yeovil was abandoned due to head injuries

Peter Ojemen was treated for nine minutes before being stretchered away

DOMINIC KING: I don’t understand what football is anymore – It all comes to the surface

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Dover Athletic defender Peter Ojemen suffered serious head injuries during his side’s 2-0 defeat to Yeovil Town.

The incident occurred in the 20th minute of the National League South encounter and the 22-year-old was rushed to hospital.

Ojemen was carried away on a stretcher but regained consciousness after nine minutes of treatment.

Hosts Yeovil went on to win the match, extending their lead at the top of the table to six points thanks to a brace from Sonny Cox.

Dover confirmed after the match that Ojemen was in hospital undergoing further scans and tests before thanking the medical staff who came to his aid.

Dover Athletic defender Peter Ojemen suffered a serious head injury against Yeovil Town

The 22-year-old was treated on the pitch for nine minutes before being taken to hospital

Your browser does not support iframes.

“Peter Ojemen is doing well and is in hospital awaiting relevant scans and tests,” the post on X said.

‘We would like to thank the staff and paramedics for their assistance and quick response during the match

‘We wish you a speedy recovery, Piet’.

Yeovil replied: ‘Everyone at Yeovil Town Football Club wishes Peter all the best in his recovery.’

Fans from both clubs were also quick to wish Ojemen well, with one writing: ‘I hope you recover quickly Peter and can play again soon. All the best from @YTFC fan’.

Another said: ‘Glad he’s doing well. I couldn’t really see what was happening from where we were, but I would never like to see a player, even from the opponent, like that. I hope he has a speedy recovery.”