‘A Murder at the End of the World’ Is Your Next TV Obsession

FX

Several times throughout my three-night binge of A Murder at the End of the World, which premieres Nov. 14 on FX and streams on Hulu, I found myself pondering a question that I rarely ask anymore: “I wonder what happens next?”

I’ve often found that consistency is one of the most difficult things for a modern television show to maintain. Multi-season programming has all but lost the ability to hold a decent dramatic arc, likely because so many writers have come up writing limited series, and even those are usually bloated misfires. They’re overlong, yet somehow, almost always underdeveloped—even with all of the flashy tricks they use to convince you otherwise.

A Murder at the End of the World is the diametrical opposite, a show that succeeds in spite of being stuffed to the gills with all of the things that so many limited series arm themselves with to glamor the unassuming, average television viewer. It has a surplus of characters, a convoluted plot, a distinct location to set itself apart from the crowd of other programming, and a handful of recognizable actors with large enough names to sell to the general public. And still, it’s the rare show that uses all of those things to its advantage.

