Sun. Nov 12th, 2023

    EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift's #1 fans! Travis Kelce sends Swifties WILD as he appears with her dad Scott in special VIP tent during her Eras Tour concert in Argentina

    By

    EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift’s #1 fans! Travis Kelce sends Swifties WILD as he appears with her dad Scott in special VIP tent during her Eras Tour concert in Argentina

    Travis Kelce drove Taylor Swift fans wild after appearing on her Eras tour
    The Kansas City player was spotted in the VIP tent at the Argentina show
    He was accompanied by Swift’s father Scott and accepted bracelets from fans

    By Emma James and Alan Butterfield in Buenos Aires, Argentina

    Published: 7:43 PM EST, November 11, 2023 | Updated: 8:09 PM EST, November 11, 2023

    Travis Kelce drove Taylor Swift fans wild after appearing with her father in a VIP tent during her Eras tour in Argentina at Estadio River Plate on Saturday evening.

    The Kansas City tight end brought screams on the show when fans realized he was in attendance with Scott Swift — after the trio enjoyed a nice dinner together at the Four Seasons restaurant the night before.

    Kelce, 34, accepted dozens of bracelets from Swift’s adoring fans but refused to pose for photos or sign a jersey for an admirer, indicating he was only there for the show.

    While on stage, the Bad Blood hitmaker winked in the direction of her new boyfriend as he laughed and joked with her businessman father in the spacious VIP box.

    At one point the entire stadium sang his name and he made a heart with his hands.

    Travis Kelce drove Taylor Swift fans wild after appearing in a VIP tent with her father during her Eras tour in Argentina

    The Kansas City tight end brought screams to the show when fans realized he was in attendance with Scott Swift – after the trio enjoyed a cozy dinner together at the Four Seasons restaurant

    The Bad Blood hitmaker winked in Kelce’s direction as he laughed and joked with her dad in the VIP box. (Image: Swift performed in Nashville earlier this year)

    She seemed to go the extra mile for her Lover, who sang along to all her best hits and danced for fans.

    Dressed in another fashionable shirt, the footballer slipped into the show just minutes after Swift appeared on stage under a cloud of pink and purple butterfly wings.

    The blonde bombshell put on a performance for fans, with Kelce and her dad posing with ‘We Will Stay’ posters during the Archer – a move with Argentina’s Swifties.

    It comes after DailyMail.com exclusively featured NFL star fleft Kansas City at 11pm on Thursday – making an hour-long stop in Panama City for refueling – before flying to Buenos Aires to reunite with Swift on Friday afternoon.

    He arrived at 2:00 PM local time, landing in a Gulfstream IV after taking off on a late night flight.

