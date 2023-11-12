EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift’s #1 fans! Travis Kelce sends Swifties WILD as he appears with her dad Scott in special VIP tent during her Eras Tour concert in Argentina

Travis Kelce drove Taylor Swift fans wild after appearing on her Eras tour

The Kansas City player was spotted in the VIP tent at the Argentina show

He was accompanied by Swift’s father Scott and accepted bracelets from fans

Travis Kelce drove Taylor Swift fans wild after appearing with her father in a VIP tent during her Eras tour in Argentina at Estadio River Plate on Saturday evening.

The Kansas City tight end brought screams on the show when fans realized he was in attendance with Scott Swift — after the trio enjoyed a nice dinner together at the Four Seasons restaurant the night before.

Kelce, 34, accepted dozens of bracelets from Swift’s adoring fans but refused to pose for photos or sign a jersey for an admirer, indicating he was only there for the show.

While on stage, the Bad Blood hitmaker winked in the direction of her new boyfriend as he laughed and joked with her businessman father in the spacious VIP box.

At one point the entire stadium sang his name and he made a heart with his hands.

She seemed to go the extra mile for her Lover, who sang along to all her best hits and danced for fans.

Dressed in another fashionable shirt, the footballer slipped into the show just minutes after Swift appeared on stage under a cloud of pink and purple butterfly wings.

The blonde bombshell put on a performance for fans, with Kelce and her dad posing with ‘We Will Stay’ posters during the Archer – a move with Argentina’s Swifties.

It comes after DailyMail.com exclusively featured NFL star fleft Kansas City at 11pm on Thursday – making an hour-long stop in Panama City for refueling – before flying to Buenos Aires to reunite with Swift on Friday afternoon.

He arrived at 2:00 PM local time, landing in a Gulfstream IV after taking off on a late night flight.