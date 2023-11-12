Strictly Come Dancing bosses ‘ramp up security over fears protesters could storm venue during live show’

<!–

Strictly Come Dancing producers are reportedly stepping up security measures ahead of next week’s live show amid fears of potential disruptions from pro-Palestine and Just Stop Oil activists.

This Saturday marks the ninth week of the dance competition which will take place at the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom, but there are concerns over the safety of the cast and crew.

A source said The sun: ‘There have been high-level meetings about safety for cast and crew in Blackpool.

‘Entrances and exits are restricted, so blocking the streets for hours would cause a major problem and a huge safety risk.

“Security is extra tight in London because they are vulnerable to opportunists who want to make their mark and have their moment.”

Strictly speaking, participants returned to Blackpool last year for the first time since the 2020 Covid pandemic.

However, in 2019, police were forced to guard the location during filming after thieves targeted changing rooms.

In 2016, Spanish professional dancer Gorka Marquez was attacked by a gang of youths and lost two teeth during a night out after the show.

A BBC spokesperson declined to comment when contacted by MailOnline.

A source said: ‘Strictly Come Dancing has robust security protocols in place for Blackpool and takes all threats very seriously.

‘The team are working closely with the relevant authorities during the planning and live phases of the Blackpool special, carrying out thorough security checks on entry.

‘The safety of cast, crew and audience is of the utmost importance.’

It comes after the Strictly pros have already had quite a week. Vito Coppola ‘confirmed’ his romance with partner Ellie Leach, calling her ‘my baby’ in a seductive Instagram post.

The Italian, 31, posed in the sultry black and white photo as he flexed his tattooed muscles and captioned the upload: ‘Just finished another day of rehearsals. Well done to my baby Ellie Leach.”

Dianne Buswell then broke her silence on what her boyfriend Joe Sugg thinks about her close friendship with Bobby Brazer, saying he is “supportive.”

And Jordan Wyn-Jones, Karen Hauer’s estranged husband, spoke out and accused Strictly of ruining the couple’s relationship.

The couple who married last year split after just 16 months after going through a difficult time.

Jordan revealed that their relationship became a series of video calls due to her demanding schedule and tour.

He said: ‘We wanted different things. There was a plan to have children, but there was no plan.

“When we first met, we discussed it. You say things like: ‘I want to have children’. And she had told me that she would like to have children with me. But in the interview, Karen said, “Children are not the future” – which made me sad. I’ve always wanted to be a father.

‘I wouldn’t say it was a shock, but I knew subconsciously in the back of my mind…why would she want to have a child with me?

‘I had become vacant in our relationship. I was loving and caring towards her, but I was vacant because of the situation we were in.”