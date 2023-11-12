Sun. Nov 12th, 2023

    Ruined Fans Point Finger at DJ Envy in House-Flipping Fraud

    Ruined Fans Point Finger at DJ Envy in House-Flipping Fraud

    Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images and Courtesy of Stanley Acosta

    Derek Maldonado, a hairdresser in New York, was looking for opportunities to diversify his wealth when he first heard DJ Envy, co-host of the insanely popular radio show The Breakfast Club, promote an upcoming July 2022 real estate seminar at the Jacob Javits Center.

    “DJ Envy has been a big name for a very long time and I’ve been a hip-hop fan my whole life. He’s a big name,” Maldonado told The Daily Beast. “So I tell my pregnant wife that we are going to this seminar because we want to get involved in real estate.”

    At the $250-a-head, four-hour event, he was impressed by the lectures from mortgage brokers, Airbnb experts, and the hosts of a popular property podcast. “It was a bunch of reputable people. It felt very legit. Plus, DJ Envy was up there the whole time, hosting the event and instructing people,” he said.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

