Ruined Fans Point Finger at DJ Envy in House-Flipping Fraud

Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images and Courtesy of Stanley Acosta
Derek Maldonado, a hairdresser in New York, was looking for opportunities to diversify his wealth when he first heard DJ Envy, co-host of the insanely popular radio show The Breakfast Club, promote an upcoming July 2022 real estate seminar at the Jacob Javits Center.
“DJ Envy has been a big name for a very long time and I’ve been a hip-hop fan my whole life. He’s a big name,” Maldonado told The Daily Beast. “So I tell my pregnant wife that we are going to this seminar because we want to get involved in real estate.”
At the $250-a-head, four-hour event, he was impressed by the lectures from mortgage brokers, Airbnb experts, and the hosts of a popular property podcast. “It was a bunch of reputable people. It felt very legit. Plus, DJ Envy was up there the whole time, hosting the event and instructing people,” he said.