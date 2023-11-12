Sydney Roosters star James Tedesco and his wife Maria head out for a morning walk with their 6-week old baby daughter Rosie

<!–

Sydney Roosters NRL star James Tedesco and his wife Maria have been spotted together for the first time since the arrival of their first child.

The couple, who welcomed daughter Rosie on September 21, stepped out for a casual stroll in a leafy Sydney suburb on Sunday with their little bundle of joy.

Looking relaxed, the pair were seen chatting and cooing over Rosie as Maria pushed her stroller down the path.

Hospitality entrepreneur Maria showed off her trim pins in black bike shorts and a matching singlet top.

She completed her look with gray sneakers and a delicate gold chain necklace.

NRL star James Tedesco, 30 (left) and his wife Maria went out for a casual stroll with their newborn daughter Rosie on Sunday.

Her husband, a star athlete, was also dressed in black, wearing a t-shirt and baggy sports shorts.

Her look was completed with a black baseball cap, white socks and sneakers, and a large silver wristwatch.

It’s been a big year for Tedesco off the field, having married Maria on January 7 in the NSW Hunter Valley before announcing they were expecting in April.

Announcing the happy arrival via Instagram at the time, James wrote: “Our beautiful little Rosie Mae Tedesco. Born 9/21/23. Happy and healthy mom and baby.

The post garnered hundreds of reactions, featuring Roosters Sam Walker and Joey Manu as well as a host of NRL stars including Clint Gutherson, Nathan Cleary, Josh Addo-Carr, Brian To’o, Ryan Papenhuyzen and Braith Anasta , all congratulating the couple.

‘Congratulations guys! She’s adorable,” the Sydney Roosters posted.

At one point, Maria was seen rearranging the blankets in Rosie’s stroller.

“Congratulations @jamestedesco, welcome to the club,” added former Roosters center Josh Morris.

Emma Lyon, wife of Australian cricket star Nathan Lyon, also posted “Congratulations! She is beautiful’.

The couple married in January in the Hunter Valley in New South Wales, surrounded by family and friends.

Announcing the happy arrival via Instagram at the time, James wrote: “Our beautiful little Rosie Mae Tedesco. Born 9/21/23. Happy and healthy mom and baby