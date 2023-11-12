One NFL insider says Bill Belichick, Patriots could ‘mutually part ways’ at year’s end

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Bill Belichick’s ranks second all-time in NFL wins with 331. Winslow Townson/AP

With the Patriots’ record at 2-7 for the first time under Bill Belichick, rumors are swirling about his future in New England.

The Athleticsby Dianna Russini said she hears from sources that both sides may cut ties once the season is over.

“Talking to those who have spent time with the Patriots organization and understand the dynamic between team owner Robert Kraft and Belichick, I don’t expect anything to be determined with so much season left,” she wrote. “But if the people I talk to had to bet, their money is on a mutual divorce at the end of the season.”

This news comes just days after Belichick asked a reporter about his job security in Foxborough during his Nov. 6 press conference. When asked if he’s gotten assurances about his job status and if he feels like he’s coaching in Germany for his job this week, Belichick gave his classic “to Indianapolis” answer.

Russini’s report also follows Pro football focus“Mike Florios On Nov. 1, he says he heard from “someone (he) trusts” that New England could trade Belichick to the Washington Commanders. That report came in the days leading up to the Patriots’ Week 9 game against the Commanders.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport broke news of a “lucrative, multi-year” deal Belichick and New England agreed to before this season on Oct. 22, the day the Patriots faced the Buffalo Bills in Week 7. Maybe that was just standard procedure for both parties and the deal could be reworked or paid out if the two eventually part ways.

Regardless, New England is having its worst season since the 1990s. It only makes sense that reports would surface about the possibility of his position being taken by someone else.

With reports like these, the chances of Belichick surpassing Don Shula’s 347 all-time NFL head coaching wins are getting smaller by the day. The 71-year-old is on 331 overall wins with eight games remaining in the regular season. Belichick and his team would need a miracle to make any significant progress toward that record. A change of scenery could be Belichick’s only chance to break the record now, lending more legitimacy to Russini’s dubbed “mutual parting.”

The Patriots look to secure their third win of 2023 against the Colts in Frankfurt on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.