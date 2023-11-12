Washington’s Alphonzo Tuputala makes incredible blunder in win vs Utah… cornerback drops pick-six yards short of the end zone before celebrating botches ‘TD’

Tuputala celebrated about two yards early for a pick-six Saturday

But on the next play, Washington secured a safety and two points

University of Washington cornerback Alphonso Tuputala was the victim of a premature celebration during a football game earlier today.

In his team’s game against No. 18 Utah, Tuputala had an interception in the third quarter and made his way into the end zone.

But the fifth-seeded Huskies’ cornerback committed the blunder by dropping the ball about two yards short of the end zone.

No one from the Huskies recognized the tie and someone from the Utah team recovered the fumble at the one-yard line.

With a touchdown wiped off the board, the Huskies had to regroup and immediately recover in the close game.

Washington’s Alphonso Tuputala celebrated a pick-six a little too early

Tuputala got the interception and went to the end zone, but dropped the ball two yards short

Fortunately for Tuputala, his effort was not entirely in vain: UW got a safety

Luckily for Huskies fans, they were able to do just that on the next play of the game.

A handoff to Utes RB Ja’Quinden Jackson resulted in him being dropped into the end zone for a safety.

Washington celebrated with Tuputala amid the hilarity of the moment and the circumstances.

The Huskies won the game 35-28 and moved to 10-0 on the season for the first time since the early 1990s.