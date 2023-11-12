Donald Trump heads to MSG to watch UFC 295: Former president joined by Tucker Carlson and Kid Rock in New York as Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira battle for light-heavyweight title

<!–

Madison Square Garden erupted Saturday night as Donald Trump entered the arena to watch UFC 295 in the Big Apple.

The former president was flanked by UFC chief Dana White and political commentator Tucker Carlson as he made his entrance after the preliminary fights.

Trump was spotted chatting with singer Kid Rock near the Octagon, while comedian and actor Bill Burr was also in the crowd alongside actor/musician Jared Leto and UFC royalty including Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier.

Trump, dressed in his signature dark blue suit and red tie, shook White’s hand before taking a seat in his side cage.

He received a huge ovation and the crowd followed with chants of “USA” before the promo for the UFC’s 30th anniversary event played.

A few minutes later, the Garden went crazy again when the 45th president appeared on the big screen in the arena.

Jiri Prochazka’s fight with Alex Pereira for the vacant light heavyweight title topped the bill in New York on Saturday night.

Trump has been attending UFC events in recent years and there was speculation all week that he would be at the Garden on Saturday night.

The crowd got their wish shortly before the start of the main card when Trump made a grand entrance, raising the volume in ‘The World’s Most Famous Arena’.

But the former president is currently embroiled in a number of legal battles. including a civil fraud lawsuit in New York and four criminal charges.

Two concern his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, while one concerns his handling of classified documents and another concerns false accounting allegations involving hush money.

Trump even took the stand earlier this week as part of the civil fraud trial in New York.

Trump entered the Garden just before the featherweight fight between Diego Lopes and Pat Sabatini.

Lopes ultimately won that fight with a first-round knockout at 1:30.

The next fight ended the same way just a second later – with Benoit Saint-Denis delivering a head kick and punches to rival Matt Frevola in their lightweight match.