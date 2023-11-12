Nicolas Cage shocks onlookers with his bloodied appearance as he scuffles with another man on the beach in Western Australia

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Nicolas Cage is currently staying with his family in Yallingup, Western Australia, while filming his upcoming movie The Surfer.

And on Saturday the Hollywood star, 59, shocked onlookers when he stumbled across the beach looking worse for wear while filming a fight scene.

Cage was almost unrecognizable under bloody and bruised makeup as he performed an intense fight scene with an opponent.

He wore an orange shirt, covered in sweat and blood, and gray pants, and walked barefoot on the glistening sand.

His brown hair was a mess and he had a rough-looking five o’clock shadow as he jumped into the water to wrestle an opponent.

Nicolas Cage, 59, (pictured) shocked onlookers when he stumbled across the beach in Yallingup, Western Australia while filming a dramatic scene for his movie The Surfer

The Con Air star then enjoyed a well-deserved rest and a drink of water on a chair at the base of the plane, while donning a pair of stylish sunglasses to take in the scenic view.

Nic, his wife Riko and their daughter August are in the Margaret River filming his latest project.

The couple welcomed their daughter August, Riko’s first child and Nicolas’ third, in September last year.

The Kick-Ass actor has son Weston Coppola Cage, 32, with ex Christina Fulton and son Kal-El, 18, with ex-wife Alice Kim.

He looked focused as he jumped into the water to wrestle an opponent

Nicolas films The Surfer, a psychological thriller, in Western Australia’s most famous surfing and wine region

Nicolas and Riko met in Japan in 2020 while he was filming Sion Sono’s Prisoners Of Ghostland and after getting engaged via FaceTime, the couple married in February 2021 at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas.

The star is filming The Surfer, a psychological thriller, in Western Australia’s most famous surfing and wine region.

Cassandra Jordan, CEO of CinefestOZ, said of Cage: “It is beyond exciting to have something of this caliber filmed in our region.

“(The film) follows Nicolas Cage, a man who returns to his hometown after many years away from the region, and it all centers on him facing off against a local gang of surfers who take ownership of a remote beach from his youth.”

The film is about a man who takes on a gang of local surfers who have claimed ownership of a remote beach since his youth

Cage looked focused as he filmed the intense fight scene