Kim Kardashian goes goth chic as Hailey Bieber, Jessica Alba and honoree Salma Hayek lead bombshell parade at star-studded Baby2Baby Gala

Kim Kardashian made a striking appearance at this year’s Baby2Baby Gala, where a true bombshell parade took place including Hailey Bieber, Salma Hayek and Jessica Alba.

Every year, the celebrities take action for Baby2Baby, a Los Angeles-based charity that aims to provide essential goods such as diapers and clothing to underprivileged children.

At each annual gala, one superstar mom is presented with the Giving Tree Award – and this year’s winner was none other than Salma, who has a 16-year-old daughter named Valentina.

This year’s celebrity-studded knee-up was hosted by Paul Mitchell and held at the Pacific Design Center, a sprawling multi-use complex in West Hollywood.

With a wet hair look that fell over her shoulders, Kim was a sight to behold, highlighting her lithe body in a gothic floral dress that cinched at the waist.

For her latest public appearance: Salma was the picture of showbiz glitter in a shimmering green dress that clung to her hourglass figure and highlighted her stunning physique.

Who’s who: Salma joins a long line of bold names to receive the Giving Tree Award, including Chrissy Teigen, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kerry Washington, Amy Adams, Jennifer Garner and Kim herself

The mother of four, who received the Giving Tree Award last year, pointed the camera with her tantalizing gaze to come here for her final public appearance.

For her latest public appearance, Salma was the picture of showbiz glitter in a shimmering green dress that clung to her hourglass figure and highlighted her stunning physique.

The Frida star let her dark hair slide down her back in soft waves, accentuated her unmistakable features with makeup and added a touch of dazzle with an assortment of rings and a pair of earrings.

Jessica, on the other hand, brought back memories of old Hollywood in a strapless floor-length dress that sparkled with gold and silver embroidery as the lights hit it.

The 42-year-old wore her curtains of caramel hair down and went for a naturalistic look when it came to makeup, bringing out her youthful complexion.

Fresh off her latest Halloween costume as a peacock, Heidi Klum continued her streak of extravagant outfits in a lavish, frou-frou black dress.

The Teutonic supermodel was engulfed in splashes of elaborate black frilly mesh, which tumbled down behind her in a lavish train that wound its way across the floor.

Famous members of Baby2BAby’s board of directors were also in attendance, from Rachel Zoe, dressed head-to-toe in gold, to Modern Family star Julie Bowen, who dazzled in wine-colored sequins.

In a sensational group photo to remember, sisters Nicole and Sofia Richie gathered in front of the cameras with their respective husbands Joel Madden and Elliot Grainge.

Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha cut an ethereal figure in sea blue, while Alessandra Ambrosio donned a bubblegum dress and Molly Sims modeled a chic white 1930s dress with high shoulders.

While he raved about the party, Chrissy Teigen, wife of Oscar winner John Legend, also enjoyed a little fun with Matthew McConaughey’s busty wife Camila Alves.

The Property Brothers were also present for the festivities, with Jonathan Scott cuddling with his fiancée Zooey Deschanel and Drew Scott wrapping an arm around his wife Linda Phan.

Meanwhile, Jenna Dewan brought back the eighties in a black dress with a huge sky blue turtleneck as she attended the party on the arm of her fiancé Steve Kazee.

Couples galore turned the gala into a date night, including Sarah Hyland who attended with her husband Wells Adams and Zoe Saldana with her husband Marco Perego.

Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa, who tragically lost her 13-year-old daughter Gianna in the helicopter crash that killed her husband and received the Giving Tree Award two years ago.

Colton Underwood paired a black suit with white sneakers, Normani brought a touch of old-world elegance to her look with opera gloves, and Lucy Hale was red hot in a crimson dress and matching lipstick.

Salma joins a long line of bold names to receive the Giving Tree Award, including Chrissy Teigen, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kerry Washington, Amy Adams, Jennifer Garner and last year’s honoree Kim Kardashian.

Snoop Dogg has been invited to play this year’s gala, in return for which Baby2Baby will donate just under 300,000 essential goods to his inner-city Los Angeles youth organizations, Snoop Youth Football and Basketball Leagues and Snoop Special Stars, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Baby2Baby CEOs Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein released a statement praising Salma’s “extensive work on behalf of vulnerable children and families.”

They added: ‘From her commitment to combating social injustice and disaster relief to her work supporting refugee children, Salma exemplifies everything this award stands for.’

The statement continued: “We applaud the way she has used her platform to increase resources and opportunities for women and girls, and we are excited to highlight her extraordinary commitment to these causes.”