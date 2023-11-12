American life expectancy has crashed to its lowest level since 1996: Here’s how long YOU can expect to live based on your current age

<!–

Life expectancy in the United States has fallen to its lowest level since 1996, official data reveal.

The average American born in 2021 can expect to live up to 76.4 years, according to a Centers for Disease Control (CDC) report released this week.

In comparison, the average child born in 2014 was thought to live to 78.9 years and in 2019, 78.8.

It is the second year in a row that life expectancy in the United States has fallen, after falling to 77.0 years in 2020. It is now at its lowest level since 1996, when it was 76.1 years. Before 2019, life expectancy was increasing.

Covid-19 was the main driving force behind the decline, the CDC reported.

In 2021, the virus was the third cause of death in the country, behind heart disease and cancer, which continue to occupy the top positions as the most common causes of death.

Rising suicides and homicides, plus a five-fold increase in drug overdose deaths over the past decade — fueled by an increase in fentanyl contamination — have also contributed to the decline.

The CDC used life tables from the National Center for Health Statistics to calculate life expectancy.

Life tables show how many more years a person is expected to live, depending on the year they were born.

They are hypothetical calculations based on mid-year population estimates and how many people died each year.

For example, the table estimates that the average 100-year-old person will live one or two more years based on the fact that he or she has already reached age 100.

The drop in life expectancy today is not as severe as it was during the pandemic, but the numbers continue to decline.

According to the CDC report, men experienced the largest decline in life expectancy, losing eight months of life between 2020 and 2021.

A baby born today can expect to live up to 73 years and six months. Women will likely live to 79 years and four months, seven months less than those born in 2020.

Women They are thought to live longer than men due to higher levels of estrogen, which helps fight life-threatening conditions, such as heart disease, by lowering harmful cholesterol.

Non-Hispanic Asians remain They are the oldest Americans, according to the CDC report, but their life expectancy dropped by one month to 83 years and one month.

Life expectancy for Hispanics also decreased by one month to 77.8 years, a record low since life expectancy estimates by Hispanic origin were introduced in 2006.

The American Indian and Alaska Native population experienced the largest decline in life expectancy between 2020 and 2021, from 67.1 to 65.6 years.

The life expectancy of African Americans fell to the lowest level since 1997: 71.2 years.

Non-Hispanic American Indians and Alaska Natives had the lowest life expectancy, 65.6 years.

Life expectancy fell less among blacks than whites in 2021, partly reflecting the higher Covid toll among minorities at the start of the pandemic.

Life expectancy for blacks in the United States was 70.8 years last year, compared with 76.4 for whites.

This table shows the average number of years of life left for people who have reached a certain age.

Life expectancy in the US has fallen to its lowest level since 1996, when it was 76.1 years.

In 2020, the Covid crisis caused the largest annual drop in life expectancy since the Second World War.

Behind heart disease, cancer and Covid, unintentional injuries were the fourth leading cause of death. These include unintentional drug overdoses, car accidents, and accidental falls.

Nearly 107,000 people died from drug overdoses last year, a 50 percent increase in overdoses. death in the last two years.

Drug overdose deaths among American teens doubled between 2019 and 2021, even as illicit substance use declined.

Deaths caused by fentanyl, an extremely powerful synthetic opioid used as a cutting agent in many illicit drugs, increased by 182 percent.