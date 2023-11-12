Timothée Chalamet Goes Full Wonka in Musical SNL Monologue

NBC/screengrab

The second time proved to be the charm for Timothée Chalamet, whose second go at hosting SNL turned out to be a more fortuitous experience.

“It’s my second time hosting Saturday Night Live,” the Oscar nominee explained, “but in many ways it feels like my first time. Because the last time was during COVID, and that was just weird. I was wearing a mask all week—I don’t think Lorne Michaels knew who I was; he kept calling me ‘Winona.’ But I do feel lucky to be hosting after the SAG strike ended.”

Because up until just a couple days ago, the SAG-AFTRA strike would have meant that while Chalamet could still host SNL, he couldn’t make mention of any of his movie projects. “The only thing I was allowed to talk about is that I have a commercial coming out,” he explained. “It’s an ad for a Chanel perfume directed by Martin Scorsese. And let me tell you: When you get that call that Martin Scorsese wants to direct you, the first thing you think is: ‘Man, I really hope it’s a perfume commercial.’”

