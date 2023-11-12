Jessica Alba puts on a VERY glamorous display in metallic silver and gold gown as she hits the red carpet at star-studded annual Baby2Baby Gala in LA

<!–

Jessica Alba looked enchanting at the Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The 42-year-old actress put on a glamorous show in a strapless, silver dress adorned with striking gold stripes as she posed on the red carpet at the annual event.

She paired the chic dress with a pair of chrome platforms for the star-studded affair for Baby2Baby – a non-profit organization of which she is a founding member.

The Dark Angel star – who modeled a racy, semi-sheer top at Carlos Eric Lopez’s Dia De Muertos celebration earlier this month – opted for minimal accessories to highlight her dazzling look.

She wore a pair of dainty hoop earrings peeking out from behind her dark brown locks, which she left in a straight, silky style.

She wore only a meager bracelet and a few delicate, understated rings as her only other jewelry.

For makeup, the Golden Globe nominee opted for a shimmering, monochrome makeup look.

She rocked a shimmering mauve pink eyeshadow look and a blush of the same color for a healthy, radiant glow.

Finally, she finished her look with a glossy, chocolate brown pout.

The entrepreneur is one of the founders and ambassador of Baby2Baby.

Founded in 2011, the nonprofit is committed to providing diapers and the basic necessities every child deserves.

This year, Salma Hayek was honored with the Giving Tree Award during the annual gala.

The Giving Tree Award is presented annually to a public figure who has demonstrated exceptional commitment to improving the lives of children in need around the world.

Previous honorees include Alba herself, as well as Amy Adams, Drew Barrymore, Vanessa Bryant, Jennifer Garner, Kate Hudson, Kim Kardashian, Gwyneth Paltrow, Chrissy Teigen and Kerry Washington.

In a statement, Hayek expressed her gratitude for the recognition of her commitment to combating social injustice, disaster relief and support for refugee children.

“I am so honored to receive Baby2Baby’s Giving Tree Award,” she said. “My 39 years of involvement in supporting the well-being of women and children gives me a deep appreciation and admiration for their genuine commitment and efficiency in getting the job done.

“I am very proud to share their mission and am eager to continue learning from these remarkable women,” she said.