Tom Aspinall becomes third British UFC champion with INCREDIBLE first-round KO of Sergei Pavlovich to win interim heavyweight belt – while Alex Pereira beats Jiri Prochazka in UFC 295 headliner

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Tom Aspinall became the third British UFC champion in history by sensationally knocking out Russian powerhouse Sergei Pavlovich in the first round to claim the interim heavyweight title.

The 30-year-old, who took the fight on two and a half weeks’ notice after answering a phone call in the middle of the night, destroyed the man he described as the ‘scariest in the UFC’.

He joined Alex Pereira and grabbed a shiny belt on a night of knockouts at Madison Square Garden. The Brazilian was defeated by Jiri Prochazka in the second round of their light heavyweight title fight.

Before the main event, which was elevated after Jon Jones’ original fight with Stipe Miocic had to be removed due to a ‘Bones’ injury, it was Aspinall who got the crowd on its feet.

He started by softening his Russian counterpart with leg kicks, bouncing in and out of range. But Pavlovich had finished his last six opponents in the first round and was brimming with confidence.

Alex Pereira and Tom Aspinall claimed victory in the main and co-main events respectively in New York

Tom Aspinall won the interim UFC heavyweight title by knocking out Sergei Pavlovich

It took the Englishman just one minute and nine seconds to secure victory at UFC 295

Aspinall will receive the interim heavyweight title belt after the victory in New York

Aspinall is the third UFC champion from Great Britain, joining Michael Bisping and Leon Edwards

He connected with a solid shot that temporarily staggered Aspinall, but he quickly recovered before delivering the killing blows himself.

It was a big right hand to the temple and two more shots fired in quick succession got the Russian down before a few more found a house to put the icing on the cake.

“I can’t even tell you (what it feels like),” an emotional Aspinall said. ‘It’s been a crazy two weeks. If you ever get a chance to do something and you’re afraid to do it, then you should fucking do it.”

Aspinall then praised Pavlovich, as he had throughout fight week, before dedicating the belt to his father.

“He’s a big scary guy. But I also have a lot of power and I believe in myself,” the Englishman said.

Aspinall joins Hall of Famer Michael Bisping and welterweight king Leon Edwards in a shortlist of British fighters to take home UFC gold.

Aspinall and Pavlovich came into the fight as the No. 4 and No. 2 heavyweights, respectively.

An early knockout was expected as both men have averaged less than three minutes in the Octagon since joining the UFC. Aspinall (14-3) has now won four of his last five fights, while Pavlovich (18-2) had not lost since November 2018.

The 30-year-old joins Hall of Famer Michael Bisping and welterweight king Leon Edwards

Pereira seemed to run out of energy when Prochazka managed to beat him in the wrestling bouts

The powerful Brazilian has won two UFC titles in just seven fights for the organization

It will be fascinating to see how the UFC plays with the heavyweight division now. Jones is the champion, but tore his pectoral tendon from the bone, meaning he will be out for up to a year.

It would be strange for Aspinall to defend an interim title and also far from ideal if he has to wait months before he can put on the gloves again.

The situation is a little clearer at light-heavyweight. Jamahal Hill had to give up his belt, leaving Prochazka and Pereira to battle for the rightful new owner on Saturday evening.

Prochazka started well and confused his Brazilian enemy with his unorthodox movement. But he absorbed a handful of low kicks to the calf. That’s a great weapon from Pereira and there was immediate swelling.

The Czech fighter made the smart decision to knock down his opponent and did enough to claim the first round on the scorecards.

Pereira called out Israel Adesanya after beating Prochazka and is desperate to get that fight back

It was a monumental night for British MMA with Aspinall’s incredible first-round knockout of Pavlovich

But it mattered little, Pereira’s leg kicks had restricted Prochazka’s freedom of movement and he was eventually caught by the ferocious force, dropping to his knees and making a desperate attempt to take him down.

Pereira then delivered a volley of elbows until Marc Goddard intervened to wave the ball away. It was a stoppage that many felt was somewhat premature, although there was no doubt that Pereira had seriously hurt his man.

The new champion then called out his old enemy Israel Adesanya. The Kiwi has said he wants a longer break after losing his middleweight title to Sean Strickland, but he may be tempted back sooner than planned.

Otherwise, it seems highly likely that Pereira’s first defense will come against Hill sometime in the first half of next year.