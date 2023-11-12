Hezbollah attacks Israeli posts near border amid Israeli airstrikes and shelling

NNA – Hezbollah on Saturday said it attacked four Israeli military barracks and posts on and near Lebanon#39;s border, shortly after Israel carried out a drone strike on a pickup truck 45 kilometers deep into Lebanon.

In separate statements, Hezbollah identified the attacked posts as the Ramim barracks, the Hadb Yaroun area, the Hadb al-Bustan post and the al-Jirdah post. It also noted that the attack on Hadb Yaroun caused certain casualties after an Israeli armored infantry force was targeted.

The correspondent of Hezbollahrsquo;s al-Manar TV meanwhile suggested that Hezbollah used a heavy-caliber rocket to target the Ramim barracks, citing the rocketrsquo;s sound and smoke, ldquo;which resembled those resulting from hostile warplane strikes.rdquo;

ldquo;Its explosion activated alert sirens in Margaliot and even in Kiryat Shmona, whose defenders mistook its large shrapnel for drones!!rdquo; the reporter added.

The Israeli army for its part said no drones had crossed into Israel but rather a rocket ldquo;that landed in an open area in the town of Margaliot,rdquo; adding that it was firing retaliatory artillery shelling at the sources of fire in Lebanon.

Israeli warplanes meanwhile targeted the outskirts of the Lebanese border towns of Aita al-Shaab, Ramia and Marwahin, as Israeli artillery shelling pummeled the outskirts of Halta, al-Mari, Aitaroun, Maroun al-Ras, al-Labbouneh, Dhayra, Marwahin, Shanouh, Bastra and Kfarshouba. — NAHARNET

