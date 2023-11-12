Macron condemns “unbearable resurgence of anti-Semitism”

NNA – French President Emmanuel Macron condemned in a message published on Saturday evening the quot;unbearable resurgence of rampant anti-Semitism,quot; considering that quot;France, where our Jewish citizens feel fear, is not France.quot;

In the letter published by ldquo;Le Parisienrdquo; Macron wrote, quot;France, where our Jewish citizens feel fear, is not France. France, where French people feel fear because of their religion or origin, is not France.quot;nbsp;

This stance was expressed on the eve of the quot;Great Civil March,quot; which, according to Macron, should demonstrate France#39;s unity behind its values and universality.

The Eacute;lyseacute;e Palace mentioned that the President intends to address the French before this demonstration scheduled for Sunday in Paris at the invitation of the heads of the National Assembly and the Senate, Yaeuml;l Braun-Pivet and Geacute;rard Larcher.

The number of anti-semitic incidents in France has increased since the attack launched by Hamas on Israel on October 7th and the Israeli military response that followed. France recorded more than 1,200 cases in one month.nbsp;

Macron emphasized that quot;France must remain united behind its values and universality, united for itself, for implementing its project, and working for peace and security for everyone in the Middle East.quot;

In his message to all French citizens, Macron was careful not to repeat the harsh statements made on Friday when, during an interview with the BBC, he urged Benjamin Netanyahu#39;s government to stop the bombings that kill civilians.

Macron said, quot;The terrorist attack on October 7th required an armed response from Israel. Israel, as I have said from the first day, has the right to defend itself.quot;

He continued, quot;This defense must be accompanied by the resumption of political dialogue and ensuring the protection of civilians and hostages in Gaza who cannot pay for their lives as the bloody madness of terrorists.quot; He recalled his call for an quot;immediate humanitarian truce leading to ceasefire.quot; — AFP

nbsp;

nbsp;