Nov 12th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Calls

    By

    Nov 12, 2023 , , ,

    NNA – Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has resisted calls to implement a ceasefire in Gaza unless all 239 hostages held by Hamas militants are released, otherwise the offensive will continue with quot;full forcequot;.

    He added that the plan for after hostilities end is for Israel to retain full security control over Gaza, allowing IDF forces free access to enter and target Hamas forces.

    His stern stance follows an quot;unbearably desperate situationquot; at many of Gaza#39;s hospitals, including the Al Shifa – the region#39;s largest – which is reportedly under siege despite an estimated 20,000 Palestinians taking refuge there as generators run out of fuel. — RT

    By

