Melbourne war memorial is defaced by pro-Palestine protesters as demonstrations erupt across the country

A war memorial in Melbourne was desecrated on Remembrance Day with anti-Israeli graffiti, as tens of thousands of people took part in pro-Palestinian protests across the country.

The Montrose memorial in Melbourne’s east was defaced on Friday evening with slogans including “Stop the genocide in Gaza”, “Shame on Israel, USA, UK, Australia” and “Free Palestine.”

“Ceasefire” was written in huge red letters on the monument’s obelisk.

It came just hours after violent clashes between around 400 pro-Palestinian protesters and pro-Israel supporters in the Jewish suburb of Caulfield, southeast of the city, following a fire at a restaurant in burgers owned by an outspoken pro-Palestinian advocate.

Police are investigating the incident, which they believe happened between Friday evening and Saturday morning.

Defense Minister Richard Marles said the vandalization of the memorial, which was originally “erected by the people of Montrose in tribute to its gallant sons who took part in the Great War of 1914-19” , was “totally unacceptable”.

“We live in a country where there is free speech… but people need to take responsibility for how this happens,” Mr Marles said. News from the sky.

“Defacing a war memorial does nothing to further the cause of what is happening in Gaza. This does nothing to advance the cause of the humanitarian situation facing the people of Gaza.

War broke out in the region on October 7 after Hamas launched a terrorist attack, killing 1,200 civilians and taking around 240 hostages.

Israel’s retaliatory airstrikes have so far killed more than 11,000 Palestinians, according to Palestinian officials.

A council crew came with high-pressure hoses and brushes to clean the Montrose memorial ahead of Saturday’s Remembrance Day service.

Victoria Police are investigating the incident.

Protest group Free Palestine Melbourne apologized on Saturday after staging a protest outside the burned-out Burgertory branch in Caulfiled, which led to the evacuation of a local synagogue.

“The organizers were unaware that there was a synagogue on the other side of the park, Central Shule Chabad on Maple St, South Caulfield,” the group said in a statement on Facebook.

“We apologize to the local Jewish community for the location of the protest that led to the evacuation of the synagogue, for any fear they may have felt, and for the cancellation of Shabbat.

“We should not have gathered there. We never intended to disrupt or intimidate the Jewish faithful.

During the tense scenes, some protesters were pepper-sprayed and led away in handcuffs as around 200 people on each side clashed, while a heavy police presence tried to separate them.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton described the incident as “absolutely disgusting”.

“This was a deliberate act of incitement intended to result in violence.” And that’s what was expected,” Mr Dutton said.

“These scenes have no place in our country and should be completely and utterly condemned.

Pro-Palestinian protests took place across the country on Sunday, including in Brisbane (photo)

A protester in Brisbane holds a sign comparing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler

A group of men perform a Haka during a pro-Palestinian protest in King George Square in Brisbane, Australia.

Burgertory’s Caulfield branch in Melbourne’s south-east burned down at around 4am on Friday (pictured)

“Australia’s Jewish community is rightly fearful for its safety at this time, and we all have a responsibility to speak out against vile anti-Semitism when it rears its ugly head – as it did last night in Caulfield .”

Burgetory CEO Hash Tayeh, 32, had asked people not to protest after his restaurant was destroyed by a suspected arson attack.

Mr Tayeh addressed more than 50,000 pro-Palestinian protesters in Melbourne’s city center on Sunday.

“Over the past few weeks, as I have called for peace and a ceasefire… my business has become a target,” he said.

“In a cruel act of arson, our store was burned to the ground. To those who have sought to silence us, I say you will not succeed. Love and unity will always prevail.

A similar protest took place in Hyde Park in Sydney, where thousands of people gathered in support of Palestine.

Earlier today, a A crowd of around 5,000 people gathered at Moore Park in Sydney’s east to march for the release of Jewish hostages kidnapped on October 7.

In Melbourne, more than 50,000 pro-Palestinian protesters paralyzed the city center in one of the largest demonstrations since the start of the Gaza conflict following Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel.

A crowd of around 5,000 people gathered at Moore Park in Sydney’s east to march for the release of Jewish hostages kidnapped on October 7.

Alex Ryvchin, from the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, addressed the “Free Them” rally, and called for the destruction of Hamas and the “swift and complete victory of the heroic forces of the IDF.”

“I hope every hostage is rescued safely. Hope for the complete destruction of Hamas and hope for an era of peace for the land of Israel,” he said.

Protesters also gathered in large numbers at King George Square in Brisbane and are expected to gather outside Parliament in Perth and Russell Square in Adelaide on Sunday.