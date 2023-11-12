Aussies represent in the 2024 Grammy Award nominations as Kylie Minogue is tapped for hit single Padam Padam while Margot Robbie’s Barbie is up for best movie soundtrack

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Australian musical talent will be recognized at the 2024 Grammy Awards, with several local talents receiving nominations in several categories.

Pop princess Kylie Minogue, 55, has been nominated in the Best Pop Dance Recording category for her 2023 hit single Padam Padam.

The catchy dance song reached the top 20 in several countries including Australia, Great Britain and America.

This is the sixth time Kylie has been nominated for the prestigious award, while she has won a Grammy once, in 2004 for Best Dance Recording for her song Come Into My World.

Meanwhile, Margot Robbie’s blockbuster Barbie movie continues to do big business, receiving a nomination for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media.

The hit soundtrack features songs from a host of popular artists, including Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Australian band Tame Impala.

Furthermore, Tame Impala – a one-man band consisting of Sydney-born guitarist Kevin Parker – has received another nomination in the Best Remixed Recording category, for their collaboration with Gorillaz called New Gold.

Fellow Australian Troye Sivan is also nominated for a Grammy for the first time, scoring a nod for his song Rush in the Best Pop Dance Recording and Best Music Video categories.

Melbourne artist Dom Dolla is also in the running for Best Remixed Recording for his hit New Gold.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift, 33, was one of the top nominees at the upcoming ceremony after scoring nods in the coveted Album and Record of the Year categories.

The singer-songwriter, who recently made her biggest debut yet with the re-recorded version of her 1989 album, was nominated for six awards, including the Song of the Year and Best Pop Performance categories.

Meanwhile, Margot Robbie’s (pictured) hit Barbie movie continues to do big business, receiving a nomination for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Tame Impala (pictured) – a one-man band consisting of Sydney-born guitarist Kevin Parker – has received another nomination in the Best Remixed Recording category, for their collaboration with Gorillaz called New Gold

But American R’n’B star SZA led the pack with a whopping nine nominations after releasing her critically acclaimed album SOS last year.

Taylor Swift was nominated primarily for her critically acclaimed album Midnights, as well as the single Anti-Hero, which received some of the best reviews of her career.

The song was nominated for Record of the Year, a category that honors the artists who recorded the song and its producers and engineers, and for the Song of the Year category, which honors songwriters.

Fellow Australian Troye Sivan (pictured) has also been nominated for a Grammy for the first time, scoring a nod for his song Rush in the Best Pop Dance Recording and Best Music Video categories

Taylor and her frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff were nominated for Song of the Year for writing Anti-Hero.

She also scored a nod for Best Pop Solo Performance for the single, while her Ice Spice collaboration Karma was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

The Grammy Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, February 4 in Los Angeles, with the broadcast airing on streaming service Paramount+.