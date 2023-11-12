Ant McPartlin teases I’m A Celebrity’s ‘incredible’ cast as he touches down in Australia ahead of the new series

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Ant McPartlin has teased new series I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here with an ‘incredible’ cast as it landed in Australia on Saturday.

As the show draws closer, Ant, 47, revealed how excited he is to be reunited with his right-hand man Declan Donnelly.

Dec, 48, has also been spotted in Australia with his wife Ali Astall as he prepares for the new series.

Speak with The mirror, Ant said: ‘I can’t wait for the show to start, it’s an incredible cast. It will be nice to be reunited with Dec and it will be nice to see him.

‘It will be nice to be reunited with him, he has had a family holiday. It will be fun to see his tan lines. We run to each other on the beach with open arms.

‘I loved last year’s series and with this year’s series the cast is becoming very strong in my opinion. Very strong.’

The mysterious celebrity campmates have also started landing Down Under ahead of the series’ 2023 launch date of Sunday, November 19.

Their arrival in Australia comes after it was reported that I’m A Celeb bosses are planning a diabolical twist to one of their longest trials.

The sun has obtained footage of the crew testing the Walk The Plank challenge atop the Focus Building in Surfer’s Paradise.

In the past, the terrifying trial saw the celebrities battle their fear of heights as they had to demolish a plank high in the air before even reaching the jungle.

But this year it seems the show has amped up the fear factor even further, with the ITV crew members testing the challenge while balancing on their hands and knees on a metal pole.

The terrifying challenge requires campmates to hold on tight as they move forward to reach the stars while dangling from the 96-meter-high building.

Even their way to the pole is scary enough, as the stars have to climb a ladder 32 stories high.

Scary: The Sun has obtained footage of the crew testing the Walk The Plank challenge at the top of the Focus Building in Surfer’s Paradise (Ola Jordan pictured during the challenge in 2016)

Heartbreaking! In the past, the terrifying process has seen the celebrities battle their vertigo as they had to demolish a plank high in the air before even reaching the jungle (Snoochie Shy and Naughty Boy are set to trial in Wales in 2021)

It seems like producers decided to mix things up to make it even scarier and more challenging in response to viewers complaining that some of the trials were outdated.

A source told The Sun: ‘One thing is immediately clear from the pictures we’ve seen so far of trial structures and now the brand new Focus Building setup – ITV has not come to play this year.

‘The volume has been turned up considerably at every Bushtucker Trial. Everything is on track for a bigger and better series than ever.’

The full line-up for this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! has also reportedly been revealed.

Soap stars, TV presenters, a retired boxer and a politician have all been named as stars heading to the jungle.

According to The sunhave signed on the dotted line to take part in the new series.

One of the most controversial rumors about the signing is former UKIP leader Nigel Farage.

He said the show has approached him many times, but this time “unlike previous years” he is “thinking about it very, very seriously.”

Controversial: One of the most controversial contract rumors involves former UKIP leader Nigel Farage, who is said to have agreed to take part after previously declining several times (pictured in March)

Shocker: Another surprising alleged campmate is said to be Britney Spears’ estranged younger sister Jamie Lynn (pictured together in 2017)

Intriguing: Frankie Dettori has also raised suspicions after announcing his retirement from horse racing after 35 years in December last year (pictured last month)

Suspicious: Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson fueled speculation he would join the line-up after missing from his podcast with Pete Wicks this week, suggesting he had headed to Australia (pictured in August)

The politician turned TV presenter said he was considering it because he thinks he might be able to “connect” with a younger audience.

Another surprising alleged campmate is said to be Britney Spears’ estranged younger sister, Jamie Lynn.

Bosses hope the 32-year-old mother-of-two will reveal previously unheard details about her troubled relationship with Britney.

Frankie Dettori has also aroused suspicion after he announced his retirement from horse racing in December last year after 35 years.

He also reportedly told his friends about his excitement to participate in the Bushtucker Trials, but expressed concerns about keeping his hair styled.

Bosses are also said to be keen on This Morning’s Josie Gibson and First Dates’ Fred Sirieix, despite previously insisting he would ‘never’ go on the show.

The show regularly features soap stars, and this year the spots are rumored to be filled by Hollyoaks stalwart Nick Pickard and EastEnders actress Danielle Harold, after her character was killed off and she previously won the Serial Drama Performance award at National Television Awards. this year.

Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson fueled speculation he would join the line-up after missing from his podcast with Pete Wicks this week, suggesting he had headed to Australia.

Former Catfish UK presenter Nella Rose’s name has also been thrown around, while JLS star Marvin Humes is also said to be in the mix.

Rumor has it that the last spot will surprisingly be taken by MasterChef’s Grace Dent, despite previously blowing up the show.

In the past, Grace has branded the show as “a childish adventure of hunger, televised constipation and animal cruelty, abbreviated by adverts for £1 Icelandic curries.”

In 2012, she also admitted she was embarrassed to watch it, saying: “I close my blinds tightly before sitting down to watch I’m a Celeb for fear that the theme song alone will devalue what I own.”