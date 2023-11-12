Pope Sacks Conservative US Bishop

NNA – Pope Francis ordered the removal of Texas Bishop Joseph Strickland, a fierce critic of the pontiff whom he accused of ldquo;undermining the deposit of faithrdquo; amidst Francisrsquo; attempts to welcome LGBTQ Catholics.

The Vatican had sent investigators to investigate allegations that Strickland had made ldquo;unorthodox claimsrdquo; in his diocese of Tyler, but never released their findings.

Strickland claims one of the reasons given for his dismissal was his refusal to implement Francisrsquo; 2021 restrictions on celebrating the old Latin Mass. — RT

