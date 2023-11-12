Sun. Nov 12th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Pope Sacks Conservative US Bishop

    By

    Nov 12, 2023 , ,

    NNA – Pope Francis ordered the removal of Texas Bishop Joseph Strickland, a fierce critic of the pontiff whom he accused of ldquo;undermining the deposit of faithrdquo; amidst Francisrsquo; attempts to welcome LGBTQ Catholics.

    The Vatican had sent investigators to investigate allegations that Strickland had made ldquo;unorthodox claimsrdquo; in his diocese of Tyler, but never released their findings.

    Strickland claims one of the reasons given for his dismissal was his refusal to implement Francisrsquo; 2021 restrictions on celebrating the old Latin Mass. — RT

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    PICTURED: Four men arrested over abduction of Luis Manuel Diaz as they face charges including kidnap and theft following police swoop on gang known as ‘The Primates’ who kept Liverpool star’s father under surveillance

    Nov 12, 2023
    News

    Nigel Farage is the FIRST star confirmed to enter the I’m A Celebrity camp as he touches down in Australia ahead of the new series

    Nov 12, 2023
    News

    Ukraine special forces colonel played a key role in sabotaging the Nord Stream gas pipelines, a report says

    Nov 12, 2023

    You missed

    News

    PICTURED: Four men arrested over abduction of Luis Manuel Diaz as they face charges including kidnap and theft following police swoop on gang known as ‘The Primates’ who kept Liverpool star’s father under surveillance

    Nov 12, 2023
    News

    Nigel Farage is the FIRST star confirmed to enter the I’m A Celebrity camp as he touches down in Australia ahead of the new series

    Nov 12, 2023
    News

    Ukraine special forces colonel played a key role in sabotaging the Nord Stream gas pipelines, a report says

    Nov 12, 2023
    News

    A boomer on short-term disability isn’t required to make student-loan payments right now. Her servicer took out $200 from her bank anyway.

    Nov 12, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy