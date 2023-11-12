Sun. Nov 12th, 2023

    Tenenti: We urge all parties involved to cease their fire and to ensure the safety of peacekeepers and civilians

    NNA – UNIFIL Spokesperson Andrea Tenenti said today: ldquo;Shortly after midnight last night, peacekeepers in a UNIFIL position near Al Qawzah reported hearing gunfire nearby.rdquo;

    ldquo;One peacekeeper was hit by a bullet and underwent surgery. He is recovering and currently stable,rdquo; he added. nbsp;

    ldquo;The origin of the fire is currently unknown, and we have launched an investigation.rdquo;

    Tenenti added that ldquo;Any targeting near UNIFIL positions and any use of our positions to launch attacks across the Blue Line, for any reason, is unacceptable. nbsp;

    We remind the parties of their obligations to protect peacekeepers and avoid putting the men and women who are working to restore stability at risk.

    Attacks against civilians or UN personnel are violations of international law that may amount to war crimes.rdquo;

    ldquo;We continue to urge all parties involved to cease their fire and to ensure the safety not only of peacekeepers, but of all civilians who live near the Blue Line.rdquo;nbsp;
