Kylie Jenner exudes effortless glam as she heads to the SNL afterparty to support beau Timothee Chalamet after his hosting gig

Kylie Jenner oozed effortless glamor in a figure-hugging black ensemble on Saturday night as she headed to the SNL afterparty to support her boyfriend Timothee Chalamet after his hosting gig.

The Kardashians’ sister, 26, and her rumored boyfriend, 27, have been dating since April this year, although they have both studiously refrained from discussing the relationship in public.

But Kylie wanted to support their sizzling romance once again as she stepped into New York to head to the STK venue.

The stunning media personality wore all black for a chic look, adding sunglasses to stay understated but give an impression of timeless style.

She was joined by Timothee – who hosted SNL for the second time on Saturday – and went to the crowd to sign autographs.

Looking casual after the intense performance, he threw on a purple fur-lined jacket over his hoodie and added a black cap to match his girlfriend.

Kylie’s figure-hugging off-the-shoulder top highlighted her famous hourglass figure, while figure-hugging leggings showed off her incredible legs.

Hours before Timothee’s guest appearance, Kylie’s mother Kris appeared to approve of the blossoming relationship by hinting at her stories.

The 68-year-old “momager” reposted a promo for Timothee’s Saturday Night Live taping, plugging in, “Tune in to SNL tonight!”

Timothee headlined the fourth episode of the long-running sketch comedy show’s 49th season, which happened to be the first episode of the program to air after the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The artist started his time on the program by telling how Lorne Michaels ‘kept calling me Winona’ during his first time presenting the programme.

The Dune star then celebrated the end of the Hollywood strikes, which prevented him from publicly promoting his projects, stating that Martin Scorsese had contacted him to film an ad for Chanel.

The artist joked that after receiving a call from the taxi driver’s director, “the first thing you think is, ‘man, I really hope it’s a perfume commercial.’”

Chalamet then promoted the upcoming release of his fantasy drama Wonka, joking that his co-star, Hugh Grant, had “that oompa loompa dumper.”

The artist was joined by Marcello Hernandez, and the two rapped about having a “baby face, but I’m hung like my daddy.”

Elsewhere in the show, Boygenius, made up of Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus, performed their song Not Strong Enough, and much of their backing band started jumping up and down during the performance.

The episode ended after Chalamet celebrated the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike and wished Leonardo DiCaprio a happy birthday.

Timothee, whose dating history also includes Eiza Gonzalez and Lily-Rose Depp, has repeatedly made headlines for his current encounter with Kylie.

After months of rumors, Kylie and Timothee made their romance public by kissing in the stands at a Beyonce concert towards the end of the summer.

Last month a People insider noted that the pair enjoyed what Kylie considers a “fun and straightforward” conversation.

Elsewhere in her personal life, Kylie is amicably co-parenting her daughter Stormi, five, and son Aire, one, with her ex-rapper Travis Scott.

When her son was born in February 2022, his first name was Wolf Jacques Webster — a nod to Travis, whose legal name is Jacques Webster.

However, not long after, Kylie shocked her fans by revealing on social media: “FYI our son’s name is not wolf anymore.”

She explained, “WE just really didn’t feel like it was him. JUST WANTED TO SHARE BECAUSE I KEEP SEEING WOLF EVERYWHERE.’

Their decision prompted Eddie Van Halen and Valerie Bertinelli’s son Wolfgang, who goes by Wolf, to cheekily tweet: “THANK YOU F***.”

On an episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kylie opened up to her friend Stassie Karanikolaou about the impetus behind the decision to name her son Aire.

‘I always wanted a name for him that had meaning. It’s a Hebrew name and it means ‘Lion of God,’” Kylie explained.