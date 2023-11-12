Why the WINTER could be playing havoc on your gut

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Now that the warm days are gone for the foreseeable future, many of us are changing our routine to cope with the cold.

Many of us, without realizing it, change our diet and give in to the temptation of eating cookies instead of fruit and tea instead of water to keep ourselves comfortable.

It may also be more difficult to maintain healthy habits, as motivation to go to the gym or exercise outdoors decreases in response to icy conditions.

But eating more junk food and exercising less frequently can trigger a host of unpleasant stomach symptoms, from cramps to bloating and diarrhea.

Here, MailOnline explores why winter could be causing gut problems.

Many of us are tempted to swap salad for biscuits, chips and cakes with cups of tea to keep us comfortable during the colder months, but this can cause intestinal problems.

Change in diet

Cold weather brings the need to feast on warm, comforting food.

But adding mince pies, chocolate and hearty meals can cause many to consume less fiber and more calories than they normally would.

“The trend is that we may eat less healthy foods when it’s colder,” says Dr Duane Mellor, registered dietician and senior lecturer at Aston University.

‘We could swap salads, fruits and some vegetables for low-fiber foods that also contain more calories, such as instant noodles, cookies or chips.

“Some think it’s an instinct to eat more when it’s cold, but it’s possibly more likely that it’s a belief passed down from generation to generation, and when it’s hot we have less appetite, when it’s cold we have less appetite.” have more appetite and reach for our favorite comfort foods,” she says.

A recent study from Kings College London highlights the importance of having a regular sleep pattern and finds that this is linked to a healthy diversity of gut microbes. Additionally, exercise is also believed to promote gut diversity. According to the authors of a 2020 review In athletes' gut microbiomes, many have "diverse gut microbiomes" and more bacteria that protect gut health.

Dr. Mellor warns that these dietary changes (fewer vegetables and fruits along with more junk food) can cause bloating and gas.

Eating fewer fresh plants results in a decrease in fiber intake, “which is bad news for our gut bacteria and is more likely to lead to constipation,” says Professor Tim Spector, an expert in epidemiology and gut health at Kings College. From london.

She suggests cooking with legumes, whole grains, and seasonal vegetables to ensure you get enough fiber year-round.

More hot drinks

Much like our temptation to reach for more comfort foods in response to cold weather, in winter we also tend to drink less water and more hot beverages.

Tea and coffee keep you warm, but they can take a toll on your gut and increase how often you need to go to the bathroom.

This is because the caffeine content can irritate the gut, says Dr. Mellor.

The stimulant activates contractions in the digestive tract and triggers the production of stomach acid, which can help move food through the intestine. This can cause a sudden visit to the bathroom, especially if you drink more than usual.

Tea “could have a small but positive effect on the gut” and speed up bowel movement, although this could simply be because hot water increases “intestinal motility,” says Dr. Mellor.

But it’s important to make sure you stay hydrated and drink six to eight glasses a day.

Water, low-fat milk and unsweetened drinks, including tea and coffee, count towards your daily fluid intake, the NHS says.

Lack of exercise

It’s not just our diet that can change as it gets colder. Activity levels may also plummet as people stay home and avoid the cold.

Going out less means walking, running and moving less in general, which is disastrous for the gut.

“Lack of movement throughout the day and more sedentary time slows intestinal transit time and is more likely to cause constipation,” says Professor Spector.

Eating fewer fresh plants results in a decrease in fiber intake, but this is likely to lead to constipation.

Staying physically active helps maintain a healthy gut, as “it can keep our bowels regular and can even reduce the risk of bowel cancer,” says Dr. Mellor.

That’s because movement can help “maintain regular waves” through the digestive system, which keeps food moving through the intestine and helps reduce bloating, he says.

Sitting still is also bad for our posture, which is yet another habit that can have consequences for the gut.

“When we’re sedentary, our posture isn’t always good, and that, along with slower digestion, can increase the feeling that our gut isn’t working as effectively as it should,” says Dr. Mellor.

More lurgies

Experts say the winter bombardment of lurgias can also wreak havoc on the gut.

Spending more time indoors with other people can make you more vulnerable to catching bugs, with Covid, flu and RSV being some of the most common respiratory viruses.

However, these insects can also cause nausea and diarrhea.

Professor Spector says viruses can disrupt “our entire system” and put more pressure on our immune system, which is closely linked to the gut.

Norovirus, also known as winter vomiting virus, appears from November to April and can cause vomiting and diarrhea. However, it usually gets better on its own in about two days.