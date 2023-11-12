Sun. Nov 12th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    UN announces a large number of deaths in a bombing of its headquarters in Gaza

    NNA – The United Nations Development Program announced today that a quot;large numberquot; of people were killed and injured as a result of a bombing that targeted its headquarters in Gaza City, where Palestinians had taken refuge to escape the war between Israel and Hamas, according to Agence France-Presse.

    The Program said in a statement that the bombing led to quot;a large number of deaths and injuries,quot; considering that quot;the ongoing tragedy of killing and injuring civilians suffering under the conflict is unacceptable and must stop.quot;

    It pointed out that the headquarters werenbsp;emptied of United Nations employees in the first week of the war that broke out on October 7, before being opened to receive the displaced.

    The Program added: quot;Civilians, civilian infrastructure and the inviolability of UN facilities must be respected and protected at all times.quot;

