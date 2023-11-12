Sun. Nov 12th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    85 Russian citizens prepare to leave the Gaza Strip for Egypt

    By

    Nov 12, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – Today, 85 Russian citizens are preparing to leave the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing into Egyptian territory, after the evacuation of foreigners stopped for two days, according to quot;Russia Todayquot;.

    A Sputnik correspondent stated that ldquo;about 85 Russian citizens are preparing to leave the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing into Egyptian territory today.rdquo;

    The General Authority for Crossings and Borders in Gaza announced the resumption of the operation of the Rafah crossing today, Sunday, November 12, for the crossing of those whose names were included in the lists of foreign passport holders, which were announced since November 1, 2023.

