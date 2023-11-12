Elizabeth Hurley, 58, shows off her jaw-dropping figure in tiny blue bikini as she holidays in Ibiza with a friend

<!–

Elizabeth Hurley showed off her incredible figure in a tiny blue bikini in a video she shared to Instagram on Saturday, showing her on holiday in Ibiza with a friend.

The actress, 58, struck several poses with her friend, both wearing sunglasses, as they soaked up the sun on the Mediterranean island.

Her friend wore a swimsuit of the same color with a deep neckline and tied at the back with a long chain.

At one point, Elizabeth’s dog joined the party and her friend planted a kiss on the star’s forehead.

The two were inseparable throughout the video, giving Elizabeth’s nearly three million followers insight into their friendship.

Elizabeth captioned the post: ‘Aqua twinning with one of my best friends’, followed by three pink hearts, and then ‘#IbizaBikini #AntibesOnePiece #holidays’.

Antibes, a city in France, could be the duo’s next destination.

Madonna’s Holiday played in the background as the two held hands and frolicked around their resort.

Then they looked into each other’s eyes with a smile and it was clear that their friendship ran deep.

The two were surrounded by greenery, with one bush in the background covered in beautiful pink flowers.

Elizabeth’s journey comes after she mourned the devastating loss of Matthew Perry.

They co-starred in the little-known rom-com Serving Sara and remained on good terms until Matthew’s death.

Elizabeth shared a slew of photos from their filming days, writing: ‘RIP Matthew Perry. So sad to hear the news of his passing. He was an incredibly talented comedian and a lovely man x’

