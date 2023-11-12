Sun. Nov 12th, 2023

    News

    Elizabeth Hurley, 58, shows off her jaw-dropping figure in tiny blue bikini as she holidays in Ibiza with a friend

    By

    Nov 12, 2023 , , , , , , , ,
    Elizabeth Hurley, 58, shows off her jaw-dropping figure in tiny blue bikini as she holidays in Ibiza with a friend

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    By Chikamso Chukwuenyem for Mailonline

    Published: 3:41 PM EST, November 11, 2023 | Updated: 06:44 EST, November 12, 2023

    <!–

    <!–

    <!– <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    Elizabeth Hurley showed off her incredible figure in a tiny blue bikini in a video she shared to Instagram on Saturday, showing her on holiday in Ibiza with a friend.

    The actress, 58, struck several poses with her friend, both wearing sunglasses, as they soaked up the sun on the Mediterranean island.

    Her friend wore a swimsuit of the same color with a deep neckline and tied at the back with a long chain.

    At one point, Elizabeth’s dog joined the party and her friend planted a kiss on the star’s forehead.

    The two were inseparable throughout the video, giving Elizabeth’s nearly three million followers insight into their friendship.

    Wow: Elizabeth Hurley, 58, showed off her age in a tiny blue bikini in a video she shared to Instagram on Saturday of her holidaying in Ibiza with a friend

    Stunning: The actress struck several poses with her friend, both wearing sunglasses, as they soaked up the sun on the Mediterranean island

    Elizabeth captioned the post: ‘Aqua twinning with one of my best friends’, followed by three pink hearts, and then ‘#IbizaBikini #AntibesOnePiece #holidays’.

    Antibes, a city in France, could be the duo’s next destination.

    Madonna’s Holiday played in the background as the two held hands and frolicked around their resort.

    Then they looked into each other’s eyes with a smile and it was clear that their friendship ran deep.

    The two were surrounded by greenery, with one bush in the background covered in beautiful pink flowers.

    Elizabeth’s journey comes after she mourned the devastating loss of Matthew Perry.

    They co-starred in the little-known rom-com Serving Sara and remained on good terms until Matthew’s death.

    Elizabeth shared a slew of photos from their filming days, writing: ‘RIP Matthew Perry. So sad to hear the news of his passing. He was an incredibly talented comedian and a lovely man x’

    Best friends: At one point Elizabeth’s dog joined the party and her friend planted a kiss on Elizabeth’s forehead, their joy was contagious

    Beautiful: her friend wore a swimsuit of the same color with a deep neckline and tied at the back with a long chain

    In love: The friendship clearly went very deep between the two women, who looked at each other admiringly

    Loss: Elizabeth mourned the death of Matthew Perry when they were co-leaders in the rom-com Serving Sara

    Elizabeth Hurley, 58, shows off her jaw-dropping figure in tiny blue bikini as she holidays in Ibiza with a friend

    By

    Related Post

    News

    DEAR JANE: I want to send my chubby six-year-old daughter to a fat camp – my husband says I’m being shallow and cruel

    Nov 12, 2023
    News Politics

    Voting group founded by Abrams, once led by Warnock, faces financial scrutiny

    Nov 12, 2023
    News

    Selling your home without a real-estate agent comes with a lot of grunt work, but could save you thousands. Here’s how one owner did it.

    Nov 12, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Elizabeth Hurley, 58, shows off her jaw-dropping figure in tiny blue bikini as she holidays in Ibiza with a friend

    Nov 12, 2023
    News

    DEAR JANE: I want to send my chubby six-year-old daughter to a fat camp – my husband says I’m being shallow and cruel

    Nov 12, 2023
    News Politics

    Voting group founded by Abrams, once led by Warnock, faces financial scrutiny

    Nov 12, 2023
    News

    Selling your home without a real-estate agent comes with a lot of grunt work, but could save you thousands. Here’s how one owner did it.

    Nov 12, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy