Sun. Nov 12th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Islamic Resistance: An enemy bulldozer was targeted near the Dovev barracks with missiles, leading to death of its crew

    By

    Nov 12, 2023 , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – The Islamic Resistance issued a statement this afternoon, saying: ldquo;In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their valiant and honorable resistance, and as a follow-up to ournbsp;previous statement, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance targeted at (12:35) on Sunday 11/12/2023 a bulldozer belonging to the occupation army near the Doviev barracks with missiles. This led to its destruction, the killing of its crew, and the occurrence of a number of confirmed casualties among the soldiers present around it, including dead and wounded.rdquo;

