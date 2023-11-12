Sun. Nov 12th, 2023

    News

    Supermodel Elle Macpherson rages as she’s forced to wait in line at airport security customs queue in Dallas

    By

    Nov 12, 2023 , , , , , , , , ,
    Supermodel Elle Macpherson rages as she’s forced to wait in line at airport security customs queue in Dallas

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    By Kinta Walsh-cotton for Daily Mail Australia

    Published: 07:55 EST, November 12, 2023 | Updated: 07:57 EST, November 12, 2023

    <!–

    <!–

    <!– <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    Elle Macpherson lost her patience with customs officials at Dallas Fortworth Airport in America when she had to wait in line.

    The Australian supermodel, 59, snapped at an employee as she was waved through customs only to be called back, reported Perth Now on Sunday.

    And the WelleCo founder made no effort to hide her irritation at having to wait while everyone else went through customs.

    Having to wait in line longer than she expected, Elle expressed her frustrations to security and demanded answers.

    “Why did you just tell me to go ahead and then tell me to come back?” Elle snapped.

    Elle Macpherson, 59, (pictured) lost her patience with customs officials at Dallas Fortworth Airport in America as she waited in line

    She continued, “You just let five people through. I was ahead of them and now I’m behind again.’

    The tall beauty carried a $5,300 Christian Dior leopard print tote bag and was dressed in a luxurious Texan-style ensemble as she went on her rant.

    Elle’s outburst comes after she was criticized by followers in September when her wellness brand WelleCo failed to deliver paid orders.

    The Australian supermodel snapped at an employee as she was waved through customs only to be called back, Perth Now reported on Sunday

    After she shared a glamorous selfie on her company’s Instagram account, disgruntled customers still waiting for their products lashed out at her.

    Some flocked to the comments, claiming they had not yet received orders they ordered up to a month ago and were being ignored by customer service.

    “Why do you have time to post on IG, but haven’t gotten a response to outstanding orders since September 1st,” one person wrote.

    And the WelleCo founder made no effort to hide her irritation at having to wait while everyone else went through customs

    Another said: ‘Can someone please respond to my email or direct message as I have been charged for my subscription and still have not received my product.’

    ‘Hello, I tried to receive my order! And no one responded to my email and customer service request,” a third added.

    Someone else suggested that Elle and WelleCo should “scale back advertising” until they have “sufficient supply.”

    WelleCo CEO Leighton Richards released a statement to address the issue and allay customer concerns, blaming “upsizing” for the missing orders.

    Elle’s outburst comes after she was criticized by followers in September when her wellness brand WelleCo failed to deliver paid orders

    Supermodel Elle Macpherson rages as she’s forced to wait in line at airport security customs queue in Dallas

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Fighting resumes in Mali between army and rebel groups in key northern area

    Nov 12, 2023
    News

    Chicago is so unpleasant migrants are fleeing BACK to Venezuela after being dumped in shelters and refused jobs, with 20,700 border crossers bused to Windy City so-far

    Nov 12, 2023
    News

    Travis Kelce, the fashionista: NFL star’s fame has spiraled with whirlwind Taylor Swift romance – but his VERY bold style has always been key to his flamboyant character

    Nov 12, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Fighting resumes in Mali between army and rebel groups in key northern area

    Nov 12, 2023
    News

    Chicago is so unpleasant migrants are fleeing BACK to Venezuela after being dumped in shelters and refused jobs, with 20,700 border crossers bused to Windy City so-far

    Nov 12, 2023
    News

    Travis Kelce, the fashionista: NFL star’s fame has spiraled with whirlwind Taylor Swift romance – but his VERY bold style has always been key to his flamboyant character

    Nov 12, 2023
    News

    Are US Treasurys still a safe-haven asset? Epic bond-market crash and rising default fears sow doubts

    Nov 12, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy