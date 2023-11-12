Al-Makari warns about danger of Syrian displacement to Lebanon

NNA – The Lebanese Cultural League in the World held its conference in Puteaux, France, in the presence of Minister of Information Ziad Al-Makari, who visited Paris a few days ago, and MP Adeeb Abdel-Massih.

Minister Al-Makari delivered a speech in which he said: ldquo;Yesterday I participated in the UNESCO General Conference held in Paris because the Ministry of Information has joint projects with the international organization related to modernizing media laws in Lebanon, protecting journalists, and protecting the cultural heritage of the Ministryrsquo;s archives and Lebanon Television.rdquo;

He continued: quot;Despite the situation in Lebanon, science, education, and creativity are the most important treasures we possess. I was asked about the state of the country, and I answered about the year 2019, the collapse of the lira, banks, the economy, Corona, the Beirut port explosion, then the presidential and constitutional crisis, and finally what is happening in Gaza and on our southern border.quot;

When the minister was asked about how Lebanon was able to withstand, the minister explained to the French in one word: ldquo;alienation.rdquo;

Regarding the Syrian displacement, he said: ldquo;This is no longer a technical issue, but has become existential, and 27 million is the number of displaced people that would have been in France if they had 40% of the displaced, as is the current percentage in Lebanon. We do not support the survival of the displaced in Lebanon. This issue is rejected because it changes the face of Lebanon, and we will confront it with all our strength and ability. All other problems are solvable. We went through difficult circumstances before and we continued and completed the work.rdquo;

He added: ldquo;There are two types of displacement that threaten Lebanon. The first danger is the Syrian displacement to Lebanon and the second and most dangerous is the migration of Lebanese youth abroad. Consequently, we lose the best and the worst comes to us.rdquo;

He accusednbsp;with all frankness and with a clear conscience, the international community regarding the file of the displaced, saying: quot;Lebanon, unfortunately, has become the recycle bin of Europe and the world. It is more economical and comfortable for these countries for the displaced to remain in our country instead of heading to Europe, but the magic may soon turn against the magician because the Lebanese government may reach a place where it cannot protect the sea. In the past, displacement occurred from Africa to Europe, but today there is a new displacement movement from Lebanon and Syria towards Europe. What I am saying is not a warning, but rather a reality, so that the international community realizes that every penny paid in Lebanon for the survival of these displaced people will return to the people, organizations and countries that pay this money.quot;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;