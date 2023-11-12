Travis Kelce, the fashionista: NFL star’s fame has spiraled with whirlwind Taylor Swift romance – but his VERY bold style has always been key to his flamboyant character

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was a superstar in his own right before Taylor Swift came into the picture.

But after his relationship with the 12-time Grammy-winning pop star went public in September, Kelce became more than just a two-time Super Bowl champion in the race for the best tight end in history.

Kelce is already a titan on the football field and has gained a host of new fans from Swift’s church following – which was helped in no small part by his performance in Buenos Aires this weekend for the final stops of the Eras Tour.

As Swift’s fanbase has poured into his social media and NFL viewership, eyes on Kelce have undeniably widened. But Kelce, who despite spending three hours picking out outfits, has always been willing to be seen with a fashion sense as daring as his playing style.

“I have fun with fashion,” Kelce told Forbes in 2021. ‘I love choosing a different outfit every day.’

Before dating Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce was known for his football talent and fashion taste

Kelce’s popularity has grown since dating Swift and he continues to show off his fashion arsenal

Kelce wore a flamboyant shirt as he danced at Swift’s show in Buenos Aires on Saturday

There’s a long row of photos of Kelce looking friendly while attending his Chiefs games

In recent years, the short walks from the parking lot or team bus to the locker rooms have doubled as fashion shows for athletes. In the NBA and NFL, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Cam Newton and Odell Beckham Jr have become known as sharp dressers.

Like them, Kelce has built a reputation for being his standout outfit during competitions or during his daily activities.

Kelce is full of variety and can go from plain to print, bright colors to solid shades, loose to slim fit in an instant.

“I kind of just do it instinctively,” Kelce told the Wall Street Journal in October. ‘It’s really just about the wire. I quite enjoy the creative process of the panic of just putting something together.”

Kelce has worn pieces with playful patterns several times.

Instagram followers react to Kelce wearing a black and brown outfit

Playful patterns and colorful pieces have become staples in Kelce’s pre- and post-game outfits

Kelce said he “enjoys the creative process of the panic of just putting something together.”

In days gone by, Kelce wore yellow dungarees and even some tight outfits at events

A notable example came on September 24 when the Chiefs hosted the Chicago Bears on the field and Swift in the stands.

Before and after the match, Kelce wore a white faded denim jacket over a white shirt, with matching pants. The jacket and pants had light blue lines and abstract patterns. This color scheme drew comparisons to the cover art for Swift’s reissue of her album ‘1989’.

While Swifties were quick to romanticize Kelce’s outfit, some fans were unimpressed and proceeded to troll.

‘Yes, my friend is a painter. He has the same outfit,” one person wrote.

“It looks a bit like the print on my Bounty toilet paper,” another added.

Kelce was both admired and trolled by fans for his outfit in Swift’s first Kansas City game

Celebrities are commenting on Kelce’s outfit on Instagram. “That sh** fly Trav,” says rapper Snoop Dogg

Kelce is no stranger to red carpets and has pulled out a range of different outfits this year

Kelce at a Chainsmokers show in 2022 (left) and All Star WKND in Ohio last year (right)

“Obviously not every look is for everyone,” Kelce told the Wall Street Journal. ‘I won’t be offended if someone says I look like a clown if I wear a nice hat and crazy jeans. It is what it is, I’m going to have fun with it. Usually I do it to put a smile on someone’s face.’

The Patterns have had several other appearances, including a game against the Broncos in Denver and a date night with Swift in New York City. On both occasions, Kelce wore sweaters with abstract and colorful designs.

On the contrary, Kelce has also worn more traditional and solid colors.

Brown seems to be a strong choice for the 34-year-old, with several of his notable outfits featuring the color.

As a guest host on Saturday Night Live, Kelce wore a brown jacket with matching pants and an accessory scarf on top of a black shirt. Kelce has since donated the jacket so it can be displayed in the Chiefs Hall of Honor.

“Money gave me access to certain designers and certain fabrics that I absolutely love now,” Kelce said.

Kelce seems to love wearing the color brown, whether it’s a single piece of clothing or an entire outfit

Kelce’s brown suit from his Saturday Night Live appearance is in the Chiefs’ Hall of Honor

Kelce was spotted in an all-green tracksuit after leaving Swift’s home in New York City

Kelce was shooting in Frankfurt, Germany this month for the NFL game with the Chiefs

Kelce pictured during the NFL offseason in California, wearing a colorful jersey

Kelce reportedly told the WSJ that he converted a bedroom in his home into a wardrobe containing more than 300 pairs of sneakers.

Kelce took it one step further in 2021 by launching his clothing brand Tru Colors. Earlier this month, the Chiefs signed on with Kelce’s brand, making him the “first ever NFL player to design an official collaboration with local club merchandise.”

Whether on the field or in fashion, for every few hits there are bound to be some misses.

One thing remains constant: Kelce will find a way to make an outfit stand out, whether he’s wearing a suit to an awards show, wearing a casual outfit on game day or lounging in a tracksuit.