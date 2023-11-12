Israeli occupation forces widen their attacks in the South, targeting Kfar Rumman, Kfar Tibnit Mays al-Jabal

Nabatieh – The Israeli occupation forces expanded the pace of their attacks on the southern regions, as a hostile drone lauchednbsp;around 2:15 this afternoon anbsp;missile targeting the outskirts of the eastern Tahra Hill overlooking the town of Kfar Rumman.nbsp;Clouds of smoke rose from the area, which is considered open and close to residential homes.

This coincided with enemy artillery attacks that targeted the outskirts of Kfar Tibnit, the vicinity of Al-Jarmak Church, Al-Jardali Stream and the Zariqoun area between Kfar Rumman and Al-Jarmak with 175 mm shells.

NNA correspondent also indicated that more than 40 shells, most of them phosphorous, were fired by the Israeli enemy on the outskirts of the southern town of Mays al-Jabal.

nbsp;

===============