    Gaza Hospital Where Thousands Were Sheltering Is Now ‘Out of Service,’ Red Crescent Says

    One of Gaza’s top hospitals is “out of service and no longer operational” as Israel’s ground invasion has left it with no power and little fuel, the Palestinian Red Crescent said on Sunday.

    Israeli troops’ continued shelling of Al-Quds Hospital, which Israel said is housing Hamas members underneath the facility, has rendered it unable to care for its 500 patients. The hospital was also used as shelter for 14,000 people who were displaced by the bombing of Gaza City.

    “The cessation of services is due to the depletion of available fuel and power outage,” the Red Crescent said in a statement, according to The New York Times. It also said medical staff were “making every effort to provide care to patients and the wounded.”

