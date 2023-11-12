Gino D’Acampo makes a cheeky remark about Gordon Ramsay, 57, becoming a dad again after welcoming sixth child with wife Tana, 49

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Gordon Ramsay just welcomed his sixth child, a girl named Jessie, with his wife Tana on Saturday.

And as comments poured in last night to congratulate the couple, Gino D’Acampo made sure to poke fun at the chef.

The 47-year-old Italian chef made a cheeky comment in Gordon’s Instagram comments that stood out from the rest.

Gino wrote: ‘FANTASTICO, there’s still plenty of lead in that pencil!!!! Congratulations’

And Gino certainly hasn’t stopped in his quest to liquidate Gordon, as the pair recently returned to our screens alongside Fred Sirieix.

Hilarious: Gino D’Acampo, 47, made sure to add a cheeky comment in Gordon’s, 57, Instagram comments, following the birth of his sixth child with wife Tana, 49

Congratulations: Gordon just welcomed his sixth child, a girl named Jessie, with his wife Tana on Saturday

The cooking trio embarked on their iconic ITV Road Trip, a full series of laughing and joking chefs that aired two months ago.

Tilly Ramsay said she’s ‘so happy’ to be a big sister again in sweet new snaps she shared on Instagram.

The Strictly star, 22, shared sweet snaps of herself cradling her new baby brother Jesse James as he snuggled up in a blanket.

Tilly gently kissed Jesse on the forehead as he wore a pink and blue striped hat, revealing his little fingers and toes.

She wrote on Instagram: ‘Welcome to the world Jesse James Ramsay!! I feel so lucky to have a great brother and a big sister again!!”

Gordon, 57, and Tana, 49, are already parents to five children: Megan, 25, twins Jack and Holly, 23, Tilly and Oscar, four.

The couple, who married in 1996, kept Tana’s last pregnancy a secret.

The celebrity chef posted a heartwarming photo of him kissing his newborn on the head as Tana cradled him in her arms.

Naughty: The Italian chef made a cheeky comment in Gordon’s Instagram comments that particularly stood out

Cooking trio: And Gino (M) certainly hasn’t stopped rounding up Gordon (L) any time soon, as the pair recently returned to our screens alongside Fred Sirieix (R)

Sweet: Tilly Ramsay, 22, has said she is ‘so happy’ to be a big sister again after her dad Gordon, 57, became a father for the sixth time

Cute: Strictly star Tilly shared a string of photos kissing baby Jesse’s forehead

Loving: Tilly’s older sister Holly, 23, also shared a slew of photos with her new baby brother

Gordon shared the announcement on Instagram, saying the birth was a “great birthday present” as his birthday falls on November 8 – which he actually shares with Tilly.

He wrote: ‘What a great birthday present, please welcome Jesse James Ramsay, 7 lb stunner!! Another bundle of love for the Ramsay Brigade!! 3 boys, 3 girls…. Finished.’

Tilly’s sister Holly also shared an adorable video of herself holding Jesse, writing: ‘Welcome to the world Jesse James. I’m a big sister again and my heart is so full.

‘@tanaramsay you are a rock star .’

In September, Gordon admitted he was under pressure from Tana to have a sixth child, but said he was against the idea, dismissing any suspicions that they were expecting another child.

Speaking to Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett on the Dish podcast, Gordon confessed: ‘I have a little secret… Tana wants another one.’

But he admitted he is reluctant to have another baby because the family would need “two buses” and he would be older than the other parents at the school.

He said: ‘It’s like going to school and eating out on two buses. And secondly, I’m going to be the oldest f***er in school. “Who’s your grandpa?”

Cute: Holly also kissed Jesse while he was snuggled up in a little hat and cozy blanket

Happy news: Gordon shared the announcement on Instagram, saying the birth was a “great birthday present” as his birthday is November 8

Gordon wrote: ‘What a great birthday present, please welcome Jesse James Ramsay, 7 lb stunner!! Another bundle of love for the Ramsay brigade!!”

Cute: Gordon shared a heartwarming photo of Tana with their son in her arms

Siblings: Tana also shared a photo of her son Oscar, four, meeting his little brother

‘And what about sports day? The egg and spoon race. What am I going to do? So I would like another one, but no.”

Gordon also told how his youngest child, Oscar, is quickly following in his father’s footsteps after complaining about the food at his school during his first week.

He said: ‘He wouldn’t wear his blazer. He said, “Daddy, it itches too much.” And he said ‘the food is s***’.

“I said, son, BYO. He said, ‘What does that mean?’ I said, ‘Bring your damn own.’ So he has his own lunch box, everything is prepared, he has his finger sandwiches.”

Despite not being willing to grow his brood, Gordon admitted that his fathering skills have improved with each child.

He explained, “Everything you did wrong the first time, you do so much better. He grows up with so many buttons. He’s like a little adult when he’s four because he has four big brothers and sisters that he obeys.”

During the coronavirus pandemic, Gordon admitted that Tana was keen to expand their family and took the opportunity of lockdown to give it a go.

Speaking to Jimmy Fallon, he said: ‘Literally two hours ago our Prime Minister announced that we are now in lockdown until February 15th.

Family: The couple are already parents to Megan, 24, twins Holly and Jack, 23, Tilly, 21, and Oscar, four (LR Gordon, Megan, Matilda, Jack, Holly and Tana in 2016)

“So (Tana) said we have good news. You’re up late talking to Jimmy. Tomorrow night we’ll go for number six!’

Tana also previously admitted that she wants more children in 2021, telling Hello! magazine: ‘You know, the problem is that I love babies so much, but I think I’ll still be saying that when I’m in my seventies!’

However, she added: ‘I don’t think there will ever be a time when I’ll say, “Oh my god, never, ever again.”

“But let’s just say I count my blessings and think I’m extremely lucky. I’m just loving every moment of this.”