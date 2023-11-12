Angel Varner, the Texas mom accused of beating her baby boy to death, starts GOFUNDME to pay for his funeral

Angel Varner, 20, has been charged with the murder of her seven-month-old son, Jackson Knight Blackmon

The day before her arrest, she created a GoFundMe to raise money for his funeral

Court records show she made incriminating statements about harming the child

A Texas woman charged with murdering her 7-month-old baby started a GoFundMe to raise money for his funeral, saying the family would soon “know what happened.”

Angel Lynn Marie Varner, 20, is accused of killing her infant son, Jackson Knight Blackmon, at their Amarillo home.

On November 6, police responded to reports of an unconscious seven-month-old child who died at the scene, according to paramedics.

Court documents show that the child’s mother, Varner, made several incriminating statements about injuring the child KFDA.

On the day of his death, Varner posted a Facebook message saying, “My poor baby… He is no longer with us… I don’t know the details… But he is gone…”

The next day, November 7, she posted a link to a GoFundMe and said, “My baby is gone… He passed away yesterday between 3am and 11am… I started a go fund me for his funeral expenses… We planning a cremation…’

According to KVI the page read: ‘We are raising money for my and Sean’s son’s funeral, memorial and cremation. He was the light of our lives and soon we will be too.”

She said they want to buy an urn and “get some jewelry that has his ashes in it so he will always be with us.”

Varner was arrested a day later. GoFundMe has since removed the page from the site. It is unclear how much was raised before the page was taken down.

A GoFundMe spokesperson told KVII: “The fundraiser has been removed from the platform and all donors have received a refund. The organizer has not received any of the money raised.”

Police officers determined the child’s death was the result of a homicide and the autopsy revealed that the baby died from blunt force trauma.

Varner admitted that she threw the baby on a bed and pressed his stomach until he stopped crying, court records show. After throwing the baby on the floor, she said, the baby went back to “sleep.”

When she realized the child wasn’t breathing, Varner said instead of calling 911, she went to sleep.

During their investigation, police discovered that Varner was living in the home with the seven-month-old baby, the baby’s father and two other roommates.

One of the roommates said the baby had been crying in the living room when Varner took him into a bedroom, at which point the roommate said they heard a “thud” from the bedroom.

Varner was arrested and booked into the Potter County Jail on murder charges.