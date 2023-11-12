Mikati stresses Lebanon’s adherence to international legitimacy: Hezbollah acts with high patriotism, rationality

Prime Minister Najib Mikati reaffirmed today Lebanon#39;s adherence to international legitimacy and United Nations resolutions, saying: quot;We are not war enthusiasts and we will not take any step to ignite more wars in the region.quot;

In an interview with Al Jazeera Channel, Mikati added: ldquo;Caution is present and we hope that communications will lead to Israel halting its fire on southern Lebanon. What matters to me is that our country stays away from war. We are always looking for stability, and we have drawn up a contingency plan for three months if any war occurs against Lebanon.rdquo;

He explained that Hezbollah is acting in a high patriotic sense, noting that he is ldquo;reassured of the partyrsquo;s rationality.rdquo;

ldquo;We maintain self-restraint, and Israel must stop its ongoing provocations in southern Lebanon. From here, I ask the Arab countries, especially those that have relations with Israel to pressure it to stop provocations in the south,rdquo; Mikati underlined.

He also renewed his call for ldquo;a ceasefire in Gaza the soonest, as it is in no way permissible for the bloodshed to continue in Gaza due to brutality and massacres that no one can bear.rdquo;

Asked about the Arab Islamic Summit held in Riyadh yesterday, Saturday, Mikati said: ldquo;The results of the Arab Islamic Summit are much better than I expected, and I hope that its decisions will not remain as mere ink on paper.rdquo;

