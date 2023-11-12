Yellowstone star Luke Grimes and his wife Bianca Rodrigues thrill fans with a rare PDA-filled photo ahead of their fifth wedding anniversary

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Yellowstone star Luke Grimes looked completely smitten with his wife Bianca Rodrigues in a rare photo she recently shared.

The 39-year-old actor and singer-songwriter was pictured showing some sweet PDA in the photo posted to the Brazilian model’s Instagram account.

It’s a surprising showing for the lovebirds, as they tend to keep their romance under the radar, despite Luke’s role in the hugely popular Yellowstone series.

The photo was also posted just days before Luke released his new EP Pain Pills Or Pews, further cementing his transition into music after first establishing himself as an actor.

Bianca and Luke’s loving display was shared shortly before the couple’s anniversary on November 21, which will mark the two’s five-year wedding anniversary.

In the photo, Bianca put on a busty show in a plunging satin dress that appeared decorated with black, green and white designs.

She wore modest gold hoop earrings and several gold chains, and she styled her dark brown hair in thick curls that fell over her shoulders.

Luke contrasted her sizzling look with a casual salt-of-the-earth ensemble featuring a plaid shirt, light blue denim jacket and brown trucker cap.

The actor, who sported a closely cropped beard, closed his eyes as he leaned in to sweetly kiss his wife as she grinned from ear to ear and stared into the camera.

“My love,” Bianca captioned the photo, adding a red heart emoji.

Bianca and Luke’s fans were excited to see the lovebirds show their affection.

“Beautiful, you guys look like a happy couple,” one commenter gushed, while another wrote, “You guys are so cute. God bless you both, always.”

Another commenter said the two “looked pretty happy,” and they said Luke and Bianca’s love affair “couldn’t happen to a sweeter couple.”

One commenter joked that Bianca was a “lucky lady,” noting that they had lived within 50 miles of Luke during his early years in Dayton, Ohio.

“Good luck, blessings to the couple,” they added.

Luke and Bianca are so tight-lipped that it’s unknown when their romance first began.

The two married in November 2018, but it wasn’t until almost a year later that Bianca posted her first photo of herself and Luke together on Instagram.

Luke may have kept the beginning of his relationship private, but he has made it clear that there is no end in sight.

‘I am a very married person and I love my wife to death. We will be together forever,” he said romantically as he spoke USA today. ‘There’s no way I deserve it. I’m trying my best. But I’m a flawed, crazy man. She’s the real angel here.’

Cute: Bianca and Luke’s fans were excited to see the lovebirds show their affection

Stunner: Bianca, a Brazilian, works as a model. She regularly shares photos of her exotic travels for photo shoots on her Instagram; seen in November 2022

Star power: Luke has risen to star in the hit Western soap opera Yellowstone, starring Kevin Costner

Publicity: The actor has also recently become active in country music, with Bianca’s photo released just days before his latest EP; seen in April in Indio, California.

Bianca, a Brazilian, is best known for her work as a model, and she regularly shares photos from her travels for photo shoots.

After starting with a series of small films in the mid-2000s, Luke’s career broke out with roles in HBO’s True Blood and a major role in Clint Eastwood’s 2014 hit American Sniper, starring Bradley Cooper.

He also appeared in the 50 Shades Of Gray trilogy, but his biggest success was in the popular Western soap opera Yellowstone, starring Kevin Costner.

More recently, he focused on making music when he wasn’t filming on set.