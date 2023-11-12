Sun. Nov 12th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Hamieh announces the launch of a workshop to install solar panels at the airport, custom lamps inside its tunnels

    NNA – Caretakernbsp;Minister of Public Works and Transport,nbsp;Ali Hamieh, wrote today on platformnbsp;ldquo;Xrdquo;: ldquo;As an expression of putting into effect our commitment to restorie lighting to the Cocody Airport tunnels, the Ministry of Public Works and Transport is interested in announcing, starting Monday, 11/13/2023, the launch of a workshop of installing solar panels at the airport and installing custom lights inside its tunnels.quot;

    He added: The first stage will begin on the eastern route towards Beirut first, to be immediately followed by the second stage on the western route towards the south.quot;

    Accordingly, Hamieh hoped that citizens would dhere to the instructions of the Internal Security Forces mentioned in a statement he posted beneath his tweet.

    ===========R.Sh.

