Hamieh announces the launch of a workshop to install solar panels at the airport, custom lamps inside its tunnels

NNA – Caretakernbsp;Minister of Public Works and Transport,nbsp;Ali Hamieh, wrote today on platformnbsp;ldquo;Xrdquo;: ldquo;As an expression of putting into effect our commitment to restorie lighting to the Cocody Airport tunnels, the Ministry of Public Works and Transport is interested in announcing, starting Monday, 11/13/2023, the launch of a workshop of installing solar panels at the airport and installing custom lights inside its tunnels.quot;

He added: The first stage will begin on the eastern route towards Beirut first, to be immediately followed by the second stage on the western route towards the south.quot;

Accordingly, Hamieh hoped that citizens would dhere to the instructions of the Internal Security Forces mentioned in a statement he posted beneath his tweet.

