Ex-Fox News Reporter Claims Network Fired Him for Calling Out Jan. 6 Lies

SOPA Images

Jason Donner, a former reporter for Fox News, is suing the right-wing network for retaliation and discrimination, alleging the conservative cable giant fired him because he opposed Fox’s “false coverage of the January 6th insurrection.”

Donner, who started at the network in 2010 and worked his way up to Capitol Hill reporter and producer, was terminated by the network in the fall of 2022. Since then, he has gone to work for Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) as a senior adviser.

Fox News did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read more at The Daily Beast.